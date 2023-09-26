Baldur's Gate 3: How to rescue the Grand Duke?

Baldur's Gate 3 allows players to dive into numerous engaging side missions, one of which prompts them to rescue the Grand Duke Ravengard. Father to one of the major companions, Wyll, he is a key NPC in Larian's latest RPG adventure. Players will discover that he has been kidnapped by worshippers of the Absolute and must be retrieved safely.

Unfortunately, this mission spans the entirety of the game across its three Acts and features intertwining decisions, so it can be hard to follow. This guide aims to simplify the process of rescuing the Grand Duke and saving him from the Iron Throne.

Rescue the Grand Duke in Act 1: Save the survivors

The Underdark is one of the most dangerous places in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

To begin this mission in the first place, players must complete the Grove's problems with the Goblin kind. This will take them to Waukeen’s Rest, where many of the houses are on fire. Here, aid the members of the Flaming Fist in rescuing the trapped survivors and get them to safety - including the Grand Duke.

Once accomplished, players will learn from Counsellor Florrick that he is nowhere to be found. Instead, the Grand Duke has been whisked away to Moonrise Towers. This is an area in Act 2 where players must either wade through the treacherous Underdark area or the Mountains.

Rescue the Grand Duke in Act 2: Grab Moon lanterns

Whether players choose the Mountain Pass or the Underdark paths, the destination will be the same. They must brave the dangers of the Shadow-riddled lands, which require a light source at all times to prevent the curse from taking hold. This can be alleviated using Moon lanterns, so find them as soon as possible.

Players will soon reach the Last Light Inn, a safe haven before the assault on Moonrise Towers. Before infiltrating and fighting against Ketheric Thorne, it turns out that the Grand Duke is being relocated to the massive city of Baldur's Gate. That is the last fans hear of Ravengard until Act 3. With that said, there are a few more major story beats to sift through.

Rescue the Grand Duke in Act 3: Mizora's demand

Mizora can make it easier for players to rescue the Grand Duke, but at a cost (Image via Larian Studios)

After touching down in Baldur's Gate, players will see Grand Duke Ravengard assigning Gartosh as the Archduke of the bustling city. Clearly, under the influence of the Absolute, players must find a way to liberate Ravengard from its submission. With Wyll in the party, they will get a chance to talk to Mizora, the demon. The lattermost has established a pact with Wyll as a Warlock.

In return for eternal servitude, she will tell him where to find and rescue the Grand Duke. But if players rebuff Mizora, she will guarantee Ravengard's eventual demise. So, it is a lose-lose situation for Wyll. Alternatively, players can directly skip to the finale, where the Grand Duke awaits to be rescued.

Rescue the Grand Duke from the Iron Throne

The Iron Throne is an underwater prison that can be accessible using the submersible overseen by Redhammer the Deviser. With various prisoners kept captive here, players must rescue the Grand Duke as soon as possible. They only have six turns to unlock his cell and escape with him. Mizora's help can be beneficial here as she can buff his abilities to make the breakout easier.

Once rescued and after the player party has retreated to the mainland, visit the camp to talk to Grand Duke Ravengard. This will allow him to become a trusted ally during the final battle in Baldur's Gate 3. Given how challenging the game can be, having him on your side can be an advantage.