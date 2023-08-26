5 quality-of-life changes and tweaks that can make Baldur's Gate 3 a better experience

Baldur's Gate 3 is a massive game with many elements and mechanics that combine to bring its rich world to life. Many of its aspects are smartly included to enhance the gameplay experience. Despite that, however, there are some glaring quality-of-life omissions. While the absence of some can be felt right away, others are less subtle.

Regardless, it would be great to see these changes arrive in the future. Let's take a look at some additions that would make an already excellent game even better

5 additions that must come in Baldur's Gate 3 to improve it further

1) Ability to use all party members' perks during conversations

Each character has their perks (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 is a DnD RPG, meaning players will create a robust, all-rounder party that can take on any scenario that crops up. As such, it will be impossible for each character not to end up specializing in something. Perhaps your Wizard is the silver-tongued sweet talker of the group.

Or perhaps the Rogue can pass Stealth checks easily due to high Dexterity. Similarly, different situations in the game will demand varied skill checks, especially when conversing with NPCs. However, since it is impossible to check what skill check needs to be passed before it appears, players may have the wrong party member initiating the conversation.

Similar to how 2019's Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous handles this, having a system that considers the whole party's highest proficiency and skill checks during conversations will be immensely helpful.

2) Transmog system to change gear appearance

Varied gear types await in Baldur's Gate 3, but not every piece will appeal to players (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 has a massive wardrobe of attire and gear to equip. This can range from standard equipment with buffs, like armor and necklaces, to pure cosmetics, like caps and underwear. While the innerwear rarely matters, players will don a mismatch of equipment to obtain the best stats and skills to supplement their build.

This can end up making the character look ridiculous, dampening the experience. A transmog system could have rectified this, but unfortunately, it does not exist in the game. There are mods on PCs to avert this issue, but not everyone can access them, especially not on the upcoming console renditions. So, an official solution would be nice to see.

3) Easier party selection and management in camp

Different set-pieces demand different approaches (Image via Larian Studios)

Players will meet various colorful companions throughout the story in Baldur's Gate 3. From the stone-faced Githyanki Lae'zel to the cheerful Tiefling Karlach, there is much variety here. Unfortunately, players can only have up to 4 characters in one party, including the main protagonist. The rest, if recruited, stay back at the campsite.

So if players want to swap to another - and they likely will as more characters can help specialize in various scenarios - they will have to return to the camp, drop one team member, and add the other. This can get frustrating due to how long the game is. A simple party management and swap system for all recruited members or a loadout system would be great.

4) The ability to tweak character appearance further after initial creation

Players are free to create the hero they desire (Image via Larian Studios)

Players will create their custom characters at the start of Baldur's Gate 3. The game features the richest character creator from Larian Studios thus far. In addition to race, class, and background, players will mold their character concerning body type, hairstyle, and more. However, once that is done, it is impossible to make further changes, so players need to be sure of what they create.

After the lack of Transmog, this is another head-scratching omission. An update to allow modifying the current character's facial and bodily appearance is sorely needed. This way, players can further refine their character's looks and personality as they play through Baldur's Gate 3's extensive storyline.

5) A dedicated photo mode

Can it get better than this? (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 is the best-looking Larian game and one of the most visually stunning RPGs ever made. The attention to detail, especially on character models, is astounding. This is obvious in cutscenes, where players get a close third-person view of various characters. This makes the absence of a photo mode all the more obvious.

A discreet photo mode would be far superior, allowing custom poses, groups, post-processing effects, lighting, and more. The current solution does not do the game justice. A Hide UI option is the only method available to players, which disables the HUD and UI elements.

So here's hoping some of these improvements arrive sometime in the future.

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently available on PC, with the PS5 version arriving on September 6, 2023.