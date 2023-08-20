Best Astarion build guide in Baldur's Gate 3

Aside from being able to select the build of your created character, Baldur's Gate 3 also offers complete freedom in choosing the build of each of your companions. This allows you to create a good balance between each party member as they level up. A stable team can be achieved by choosing the best build for each member of it. This is essential in surviving battles and accomplishing quests throughout the game.

One character that can be met and recruited in Baldur's Gate 3 is Astarion. He is a mysterious High-elf Rogue with a compelling questline. As a companion, he provides great damage in combat and is extremely versatile outside of it.

Choosing the right setup for Astarion might be difficult due to the plethora of options. If you are struggling with this, this guide will help you make the best Astarion build.

Choosing the best build for Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3

Astarion's stats in Baldur's Gate 3 make him one of the most dexterous characters, as he starts out with seventeen points of Dexterity. This companion is well-balanced in his other stats. but he suffers from having low strength which is only at eight points.

In combat, his main weapon is his Sneak Attack, which allows him to deal extra damage to enemies when an ally is within melee range of them or every time he has Advantage when on the attack. Outside of combat, he is one of the best options for sneaking around and disarming traps or picking locks.

Choosing the best build for him will depend on these qualities. That said, here's what the best subclass for Astarion is.

Best subclass for Astarion

The Rogue class has three options for subclasses in Baldur's Gate 3. Upon reaching the third one, its members can choose among Arcane Trickster, Assassin, and Thief. While Astarion does lack spellcasting abilities, he won't need them since you should have Gale or Shadowheart to fulfill the caster role.

Assassin sounds tempting but the best subclass is actually the Thief, even though it does not sound like it. By choosing this option, Astarion will gain the subclass features Fast Hands and Second-Story Work. The former grants you an extra bonus action while the latter gives you resistance to falling damage.

Take note that when you reached level two, you gained Cunning Action — which turns hiding, dashing, and disengaging into a bonus action for Rogues. With a Rogue, this means that you can use any one of these twice in a single turn.

An example of a great combination that can be done with two bonus actions would be to attack with a melee weapon, use Cunning Action to disengage, then run before using hide with the second Bonus Action to set up a potential Sneak Attack on Astarion's next turn.

This is just one example and there are other good combinations you can try, including using an item as a Bonus Action.

Upon reaching level nine in Baldur's Gate 3, the Thief subclass also grants the feature Supreme Sneak, which provides invisibility to Astarion when used.

Feats or Ability Score Increase

Aside from being granted subclass features at the third and ninth level, Astarion can choose a Feat or to increase his ability score at levels four, eight, and twelve. And, thanks to a feature that's exclusive to Rogues in Baldur's Gate 3, he can pick up another Feat at level ten. Here are the best options for your High-elf Rogue companion.

Level four: Take an Ability Improvement and add one to both strength and Dexterity

Level eight: Pick up the Athlete Feat and increase your Strength which should now be at ten. This also increases your jump distance by 50% and reduces the movement cost of getting up from falling Prone

Level ten: Choose the Defensive Duelist Feat so that every time Astarion is attacked while he has a Finesse Weapon equipped, he can add his Proficiency Bonus to his Armor Class making him harder to hit.

Level twelve: Take two more points of Dexterity which should now bring you to 20

Best equipment for Astarion

While it might be tempting to give him Medium Armor for increased AC, the Light one is still the best option for Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3. Having this equipped adds his Dexterity Modifier to his AC, which can match some Medium Armors. Moreover, using this gear does not impose a disadvantage on Stealth Rolls.

As for Astarion's weapons, make sure to use Finesse weapons such as a Rapier. This will allow him to take advantage of the Defensive Duelist feat, further increasing his defensive capabilities.