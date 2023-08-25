Baldur's Gate 3 Morphic Pool Location guide

As an adventure-oriented role-playing game, Baldur's Gate 3 gives you the chance to go on epic quests across the Sword Coast. During these adventures, you'll battle against many dangerous and fearsome foes. You'll also encounter mysterious people and stumble across some exciting locations.

The map in the game is huge, so you might not be able to find all of the locations if you don't set aside some time to explore. Due to the massive size of the map, locations like the Morphic Pool can be difficult to find.

The Morphic Pool becomes accessible in the third act of Baldur's Gate 3. If you've been having a hard time finding this place, check out this guide, as it aims to point you in the right direction.

Finding the Morphic Pool in Baldur's Gate 3

The climactic confrontation with the Elder Brain in Baldur's Gate 3 occurs in the Morphic Pool (Image via Larian Studios)

The Morphic Pool is one of the final locations in Baldur's Gate 3. The confrontation against the Netherbrain and, ultimately, the decision that can decide everyone's fate will take place in the Morphic Pool.

Locating this place is quite tricky if you don't know where to look, and accessing it requires you to travel through the Undercity Ruins. The path to it can be found to the north of the Temple of Bhaal waypoint.

Simply follow the path until it leads to an archway and some stairs. Follow the path up the stairs until a dock appears with a rowboat docked. Interacting with the boat will take the entire party to the Morphic Pool.

Take note that the game's ultimate battle against the Netherbrain will take place here. Before continuing down this path, make sure that every single sidequest and all other loose ends that need tying up are already dealt with, as this is the point of no return.

Party members can be respeced at the cost of 100 gold in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios

Make sure that your party has been sufficiently leveled and everyone has their best weapons and armor equipped. You should also consider revisiting previous areas to ensure that everything has already been dealt with.

As it is a climactic battle, prepare for a tough fight. Should you feel the need to respec your party members to be more ready for combat, then feel free to do so as well.

Baldur's Gate 3 takes into account all the decisions you've made during your playthrough. This means that there are several possible endings depending on the choices that have been made up until the final battle. Feel free to complete multiple playthroughs to experience all the different endings that the game has to offer.