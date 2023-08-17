Top 3 endings in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 boasts a total of 17,000 endings, but the overwhelming majority is a minor one or two-line difference in your overall conclusion. In reality, there are about three major endings to the game, each with its particular variations. The evil ending, for example, has quite a few differences, depending on what flavor of evil you decide to be. So I decided to pick my favorite endings to highlight in this article.

But before I get started, there’s an unofficial Baldur's Gate 3 ending that I want to bring to light. At the very beginning, while exploring the Nautiloid Crash Site, you can technically game over here. Ignore the wisdom checks, pick “lean in for a kiss” and pick “everything is fine” when the Mind Flayer wants you to sacrifice your body to it. The credits may not roll, but it’s still a type of resolution to the game.

But the following endings are real options you have throughout your Baldur's Gate 3 adventure.

Which endings are the best in Baldur's Gate 3

3) Rule in the name of Bhaal (Bad/Evil End)

If evil is your goal in Baldur's Gate 3, here's the ending for you (Image via Larian Studios)

Let’s be honest - being evil is a lot of fun. If you’re taking the Dark Urge route in Baldur's Gate 3, this is an ending option for you. It’s not currently known if other character archetypes can unlock it. Other characters can also go this way, too - it’s just easier if you already have the mad whispers of Bhaal running through your mind.

If you’re looking for this ending, you need to Claim the Absolute in the name of Bhaal. You’ll also want to kill the Emperor. In this ending, you claim the Netherbrain in the name of your father, the God of Murder.

2) Terminate the Netherbrain and its tadpoles (Good End)

Let the Netherbrain destroy itself (Image via Larian Studios)

Fun fact for Baldur's Gate 3 players - the Dark Urge character can get a good ending. However, you have to completely overcome your murderous, evil impulses. My personal favorite version of the good ending has the player commanding the Netherbrain to destroy itself, along with its tadpoles.

This ultimately leads you to the good ending, where the Netherbrain explodes into the ocean. The people overcome the Mindflayer threat, and you get a gorgeous view of a sunset, as good triumphs over evil. It’s incredibly satisfying, as far as endings go.

1) Gale’s noble sacrifice (Skip final battle)

If you want to avoid the final boss, sacrifice Gale (Image via Larian Studios)

However, my favorite of Baldur's Gate 3’s endings is definitely this one. Don’t want to fight the final boss? Looking for a victory that’s both tragic but still overcoming the forces of darkness? You can have Gale of Waterdeep sacrifice himself. However, the downside is that the requirements for reaching this ending are still quite vague at this point.

It is recommended that you meet Elminster and complete the Wizard of Waterdeep quests, and read the Sorcerous Sundries Vault tomes. You’ll also want to meet Mystra, who wants the Crown of Karsus. And of course, you need to bring Gale with you to the final battle.

Gale will suggest that he use the Netherese Orb to just destroy the Netherbrain, and if you reply, “If this is truly what you want…,” he’ll commit the ultimate sacrifice. You may have to try and persuade him to do it (difficulty 30). He’ll still do it, though.

You still get a good ending, and the party remarks on Gale’s noble sacrifice. It’s, as far as I go, the best ending of Baldur's Gate 3. This ending also completely skips the final battle, which is another positive aspect of choosing this path.

Depending on what you do throughout Baldur's Gate 3, you’ll see a wide array of variations for what happens with your party, making each playthrough just a bit different, along with providing plenty of options in terms of play style. You can also read about the ending variations for Karlach.