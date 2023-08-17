Baldur's Gate 3 Phalar Aluve location guide

Baldur's Gate 3 delivers a distinct and enjoyable RPG experience by providing a varied environment for you to traverse and discover valuable, scarce items. It also offers an opportunity to embark on a quest to obtain rare and potent weapons. Nevertheless, obtaining such items within the realm of BG3 might prove to be a challenge, particularly when it comes to things classified as rare.

Among the remarkable options in this category is a melee weapon known as Phalar Aluve, essentially a Longsword. It can be found in the depths of the Underdark, and obtaining this item necessitates overcoming a series of challenges. This article offers guidance on how to get the Phalar Aluve in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 rare weapon guide: where to find the Phalar Aluve sword

The Phalar Aluve sword (Image via Larian Studios)

You have the opportunity to start a journey to obtain the Phalar Aluve sword while progressing through Act 1. Your quest begins as you arrive at Blighted Village, situated near the Goblin's Camp. Your next step towards obtaining the sword involves venturing into this game's Underdark area. This area is positioned beneath Blighted Village.

To access it, you'll need to pass through the Shattered Sanctum, a central chamber within the Blighted Village area.

You will come across glowing mushrooms (Image via Larian Studios)

Follow these steps to acquire the Phalar Aluve sword:

Once you arrive at the Underdark region, proceed to the location marked in the image above.

For guidance, you can make use of the map coordinates X: 119, Y: 190.

Upon arrival, you will come across glowing mushrooms where the Phalar Aluve sword can be found.

Engage with the sword to initiate a challenge that presents you with two choices: Strength test and Religion test.

Opting for either will activate a challenge involving a Dice Roll.

By successfully completing the challenge and achieving the required dice roll numbers, you will be able to acquire the Phalar Aluve sword.

Once you've obtained the Phalar Aluve sword, it will be placed in your inventory. This blade proves itself valuable for confronting formidable foes and bosses within the game. The sword boasts three distinct advantageous effects: Pommel Strike, Lacerate, and Rush Attack.

Employing that first maneuver induces a Daze effect upon enemies. Utilizing the Lacerate action allows you to slash at adversaries, dealing substantial damage. Lastly, the Rush Attack enables you to swiftly target and damage the first foe obstructing your path.

Obtain other items in Baldur's Gate 3

In addition to the Phalar Aluve sword, other valuable items can be found within the Underdark region. Thus, beyond just accomplishing main quest objectives, it's crucial to allocate time for exploring various areas. This way, you have the opportunity to acquire items that can significantly assist you on your journey.

In Baldur's Gate 3, you can also engage in quests to save NPCs. By successfully accomplishing their quests, you'll gain access to valuable items or materials that can be used for crafting.