Baldur's Gate 3: Silver Sword of the Astral Plane guide

Baldur's Gate 3 offers a thrilling main campaign accompanied by a diverse range of distinctive missions. Certain quests require players to engage in combat against adversaries or unravel intricate puzzles, whereas others necessitate interactions with particular characters at specific locales. An example of such a quest is the Githyanki Warrior. To embark on this mission, players need to advance to Act 3 within Baldur's Gate 3 and rendezvous with a character identified as Voss.

While the quests in Baldur's Gate 3 present players with various challenges that grant certain rewards, only some of these offer formidable weapons. Nonetheless, discovering such quests necessitates not only reaching specific locations but also selecting the right dialog choices and successfully completing them in the company of the appropriate companion character.

To unlock the quest for the Githyanki Warrior, players must ensure that Lae'zel accompanies them as their companion.

Steps to obtain the Silver Sword of the Astral Plane in Baldur's Gate 3

Let's look at the steps to obtain the Silver Sword of the Astral Plane in Baldur's Gate 3:

Step 1

Make your way to the Sharess' Cares (Image via Larian Studios)

To complete this task, you must interact with a character named Githyanki Inquisitor Voss. Your initial objective is to go to a place called Sharess’ Caress, which can be located using the coordinates X: 11, Y: 95.

Step 2

The Devil's Den (Image via Larian Studios)

Once you reach Sharess's Caress, open the doors to enter the room, which is the Devil's Den. Inside, you will find Raphael and Kith'rak Voss. Here, the latter will ask the former for assistance on behalf of the Githyanki people.

Voss will then tell Lae'zel that Raphael possesses the solution that can benefit their people. Afterward, Voss instructs Lae'zel to meet him at the Taproom, but only after having a conversation with Raphael.

Step 3

Interaction with the Emperor Mind Flayer (Image via Larian Studios)

You will then interact with the Emperor Mind Flayer. Opt for the dialog choices, first, second, first, and second. During the conversation, he will advise you to exercise caution regarding Raphael.

Step 4

Open the doors (Image via Larian Studios)

Exit the room and move forward. Go to the coordinates X: 15, Y: 93. Once you reach that location, open the doors and enter the next area. Here, you will encounter Voss at the coordinates X: 29, Y: 93.

Step 5

The Silver Sword of the Astral Plane in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Talk to Voss and select all of the first dialog choices. Once the conversation is over, he will hand you the Silver Sword of the Astral Plane.

It is crucial to be attentive to quests that offer unique weapons and valuable equipment in Baldur's Gate 3. The advantage is that you're not required to expend your in-game currency to obtain these weapons. Rather, you can acquire them by completing particular objectives.