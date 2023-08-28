Baldur's Gate 3 House of Hope location guide

Baldur's Gate 3 delivers an immersive RPG journey where players can engage in a wide range of activities. The game offers a rich environment filled with hidden enigmas. Within this expansive world, various regions contain concealed spots, some of which demand intricate rituals to unveil. Among these locales is the House of Hope, an example of a place that mandates a ritual to be performed for access.

Gaining entry to concealed areas within Baldur's Gate 3 poses a considerable challenge, demanding the navigation of precise routes. Notably, location in discussion introduces a puzzle. To reach this place, gamers must successfully follow a sequence of steps. This article offers valuable insights on gaining entry to the House of Hope.

Baldur's Gate 3: Steps to reach the House of Hope

Within this place resides a Devil known as Raphael (Image via Larian Studios)

You'll be able to enter the House of Hope while progressing through Act 3 in Baldur's Gate 3. It provides entry to quests such as Free Orpheus and Save Hope. Additionally, within this place resides a Devil known as Raphael.

The confrontation with the boss offers valuable prizes like the Gloves of Soul Catching and Helldusk Armour. Nevertheless, accessing the House of Hope proves to be a challenge, necessitating the execution of a ritual to activate the Portal leading to it.

Get the ritual materials to enter House of Hope in Baldur's Gate 3

Engage with a character named Helsik (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon entering the Lower City region during Act 3 of your playthrough, make your way to an area known as Devil's Fee.

This locale is situated in close proximity to the Lower City Central Wall zone.

For precise guidance, make use of the Coordinates: X: 41, Y: 11.

Upon reaching this designated location, access the door and engage with a character named Helsik, who will be seated at the reception desk.

Subsequently, employ the dialogue options in the specified sequence: 3, 1, 1, 3. Following this, Helsik will request a donation of 20000 for the ritual components. To minimize expenses, opt for the Persuasion skill and triumph in the Dice Game challenge.

Upon successfully navigating the Persuasion challenge, Helsik will provide you with the necessary Ritual Materials.

Perform the ritual to enter the House of Hope

The ritual sign is situated on the floor (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon obtaining the Ritual materials from Helsik, proceed to the right and ascend the staircase.

Upon reaching the upper floor, unlock the room and proceed a short distance.

Here, you will encounter Helsik's chamber, within which the Ritual sign is situated on the floor.

Refer to the provided image for guidance in correctly positioning the items in their designated locations.

Once all items are appropriately placed, a portal to the House of Hope will emerge

As you advance through the quests presented in the Acts of Baldur's Gate 3, you'll encounter increasingly distinct and demanding challenges. These challenges are crucial to conquer, as they serve as barriers preventing access to other significant quests and areas.

In Baldur's Gate 3, these concealed locations are rich with priceless treasures and characters who might present you with quests in exchange for rewards and valuable resources.