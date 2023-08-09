Baldur's Gate 3 "UI disappeared" glitch: How to fix, possible reasons and more

After a long period of Early Access, Baldur's Gate 3 is finally out for PC. Despite that, however, players are encountering a plethora of bugs and glitches, many of which ruin the role-playing experience. Some are severe enough to affect playability. One of the more common problems faced by players is the disappearance of the UI and HUD elements.

Managing your party in and out of combat is incredibly important in Baldur's Gate 3. With most elements like the action hotbar, character portraits, and even the map gone, it can be impossible to proceed.

How to fix the UI and HUD disappearing glitch in Baldur's Gate 3

I've been playing daily since release. No major issues, a couple small things. Today I've suddenly had one character stuck in a non-existent conversation and could not leave it, had ui disappear, unable to end turn because it said a party

As per many reports, this issue seems to be related to Lae'zel, one of the key characters and companions in the game. It seems like there is a chance for the UI to disappear when players select the Githyanki.

This can occur both during and outside of combat. It can be particularly troublesome when it rears its head as players are unable to do anything. Thankfully, the solution to this problem is surprisingly easy.

Fix the issue when not in combat

When this happens outside of combat, simply click on a party member (or another NPC that can be talked to. This should bring up the dialogue screen where players can converse with them. After this, simply back out of the conversation and this should bring all UI and HUD elements into view.

2) Fix the issue during combat

The issue can be trickier to fix during combat, as players would normally need to back out to the main menu. This could potentially cost them time and progress through the campaign. Thankfully, Baldur's Gate 3 has a quick save and quick load feature, which can be used to save/load the game at any time. When the glitch occurs, press the F5 button on the keyboard to quicksave and then load using F8.

What kind of game is Baldur's Gate 3?

Developed by Larian Studios, it is a turn-based CRPG in the iconic Baldur's Gate franchise. Set in the Forgotten Realms setting of the Dungeons and Dragons RPG universe, it puts players on a journey of salvation as the cast of the game has been infected by Mind Flayer tadpoles.

Threatening to turn their host into horrible monstrosities, the party must seek out a cure. This brings them into contact with various tensions rising through the world of Faerun. The key among all is the rise of a cult serving the goddess known as the Absolute. Players will engage in challenging combat inspired by the developer's Divinity Original Sin titles, which grant a surprising amount of freedom.

Baldur's Gate 3 is available exclusively on PC right now via Steam and GOG digital platforms. A PlayStation 5 version is coming on September 6, 2023. Besides the standard edition, players can also go for the Deluxe Edition. Wondering if it is worth buying? Check out our guide to see everything it includes.