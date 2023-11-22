Bandai Namco reveals new Tekken 8 fighter Leo in latest gameplay trailer

Tekken 8 will be released in January 2024, and publisher Bandai Namco has been slowly revealing the brand-new fighters that will be joining this title's roster. Among the many units that will be featured in the game is the newly announced Leo, who recently got a dedicated gameplay trailer.

The clip not only offers a good look at the new fighter but also a glimpse of his backstory, which in traditional Tekken fashion is quite tragic. Leo previously appeared in two mainline Tekken games, Tekken 6 and Tekken 7, as well as a few spin-off titles like Tekken Tag Tournament 2, Tekken Revolution, etc.

Here's everything that's been revealed so far about Leo Kiessen in the new Tekken 8 gameplay trailer.

Full details regarding Leo Kiessen in Tekken 8

Judging from the trailer released by Bandai Namco, Leo seems to be a character who's more defensive and is better suited to close-range combat — akin to the likes of Asuka Kazama. He is expected to rely on short combo bursts, which potentially makes him suitable for newcomers.

Leo Kiessen is well-versed in the Bajiquan fighting style. This makes him a threat at close range. Most of his training comes courtesy of his father Niklas Kiessen, who's an expert in martial arts. Leo's journey is centered around him trying to learn the truth behind the mysterious circumstances that led to the death of his mother, Emma Kiessen.

Much like the other recently announced fighters, he is also going to play a major role in the "epic saga of Kazama-Mishima feud." Despite being quite new to the series, Leo has been a major part of the Tekken lore, and it remains to be seen how Bandai Namco weaves his revenge-fueled story in the latest entry in this franchise.

Over the next few weeks until the game's official release, Bandai Namco will be dropping new gameplay trailers for Tekken 8's 38-fighter roster. Previously announced fighters for the game include: Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Jun Kazama, Marshall Law, King, Paul Phoenix, Nina Williams, Jack-8, Lars Alexandersson, Xiaoyu, Asuka, Leroy, Lili, Hwoarang, Caludio, Azucina, Raven, Feng, Viktor, and Reina.

Over the next few weeks, more fighters will be revealed with their own dedicated gameplay trailers, giving players a definitive look at Tekken 8's complete roster.

Tekken 8 is scheduled to be released on January 26, 2024, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam).