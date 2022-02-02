×
Bangalore's Apex Legends pick-rate might be in danger with the arrival of Mad Maggie in Season 12

Mad Maggie&#039;s addition can affect Bangalore&#039;s pick rate in Apex Legends&#039; Season 12 (Image via Respawn)
Amlan "M4DM4N" Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 02, 2022 11:27 PM IST
Feature

Apex Legends will see the arrival of a new legend named Mad Maggie. However, even before the legend makes her debut in the game, players are already worried about her abilities, which could potentially replace Bangalore in Valorant season 12: Defiance.

After the addition of Seer in Season 10, the game will get another legend with real-time scan-based abilities. As more powerful legends get added to the game, players often choose them over the already existing ones. This puts the older legends in danger, as their pick-rate decreases.

Bangalore was one of the first legends to make their arrival at the launch, and has been a fan-favorite. However, after the introduction of Mad Maggie, players speculate that Bangalore's pick rate will see a change.

Will there be a decrease in Bangalore’s pick rate after Mad Maggie’s addition in Apex Legends Season 12?

Mad Maggie is going to be the latest addition to Apex Legends in Season 12: Defiance and will cause chaos to the Outlands. Like every other legend, Mad Maggie will have three abilities: passive, tactical, and ultimate.

🚨 Mad Maggie's Abilities!Your new main? https://t.co/HBDwFWxfgM

One of the most talked-about topics in the community is Mad Maggie’s passive ability, named Warlord’s Ire, which highlights the opponents she damages. As a bonus, the legend also gets a certain amount of speed boost once she equips a shotgun.

While there are trackers like Crypto, Bloodhound, and Seer present in Apex Legends, Mad Maggie’s tracking abilities look terrifying, as she has the potential to supersede them all.

On the other hand, Bangalore was seen as a basic legend in Season 12 for her not-so-flashy abilities. Even though the legend is great for aggressive-based players, when compared with Mad Maggie, she falls short.

Mad Maggie can gain speed when damaging her enemies. Bangalore can do the same when she is shot at. It is clear to see Mad Maggie’s passive allows the players to make more aggressive plays, while Bangalore’s passive contrast the former.

Reddit reaction on Bangalore&#039;s weak presence (Image via Reddit)
After the addition of multiple legends with powerful abilities, Bangalore didn’t see any buffs until the introduction of Mad Maggie.

All these things are just mere speculations, and it is not yet confirmed whether Mad Maggie is indeed a threat. However, after the release of Apex Legends' Season 12, all these speculations be answered.

Edited by Saman
