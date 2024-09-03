Barbarian Orc in Clash of Clans: Design, cost, and more

Barbarian Orc in Clash of Clans is the latest skin for the Barbarian King. Additionally, the Barbarian Orc is purely a cosmetic item and does not affect the gameplay in any way. Notably, the skin draws inspiration from the TTRPG season's role-playing game (RPG) theme.

This article highlights the Barbarian Orc in Clash of Clans, which is the first hero skin of the TTRPG season.

Exploring the new Barbarian King Skin, Barbarian Orc in Clash of Clans

The Barbarian King is unlocked at Town Hall level 7, which is also the minimum level required for unlocking the Orc King.

Trending

Design

As the name implies, the Barbarian Orc in Clash of Clans resembles an orc, which is a mythical humanoid with aggressive features like horns, tall stature, and violent behavior. This particular unit has pink-colored skin, with some traces of yellow paint throughout his body.

In terms of facial features, the Barbarian Orc has a Bushy unibrow, and the eyes have a yellow glow. The lower canine teeth are also larger, which enhances the fearsome look. Additionally, he wears a nose ring and has a man-bun.

The attire of the Orc is mostly brown. The shoulder guard has three large teeth sticking out of it, and the chest plate has an orange glow. Additionally, his belt is decorated with a skull.

Furthermore, the sword of the Barbarian King is swapped with an axe. The centerpiece of the axe resembles an eye and has an orange glow, like the chest plate.

The Barbarian Orc walks barefoot but has metal guards on his knees.

Also read: Best tips and tricks to level up quickly in Clash of Clans

Cost

Expand Tweet

The Barbarian Orc in Clash of Clans can be purchased from the "Offers" section in-game shop. It can only be purchased with real money, and the amount is charged as per the local currency. Additionally, the skin's price varies according to the players' geographical location of the players. For reference, the Barbarian Orc costs $9.99 in the US. The skin can also be purchased from the Supercell Store website.

How to apply Barbarian King's Barbarin Orc in Clash of Clans

Once the skin has been purchased, it can be applied from the home village. Select Barbarian King's altar, open "Change Skin," scroll until the Barbarian Orc is found, and apply it.

Check out our other coverage on Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!