Clash of Clans September reward track: All rewards listed

Supercell has released the new Clash of Clans September reward track as a part of the latest season. For those unaware, the developer releases a fresh season every month that lasts over 30 days and offers various collectibles and magic items, such as Hero skins, decors, and in-game Books. The September season has a packed calendar, including Clan War Leagues, a few challenges, and a mini-medal event. To progress in this track, you must complete the given tasks, such as donating a certain amount of troops to clan members.
List of rewards offered in the Clash of Clans September reward track, and their usage
Clash of Clans seasonal reward track features two paths: Silver track and Gold track. The former is for all players, while the latter is exclusively for those who purchase the Gold Pass, which expires at the end of the season. The ongoing season pass is priced at 2.99 USD, currently, but will cost 6.99 USD in the upcoming weeks.
Here are the list of rewards offered in the Clash of Clans September reward track:
- 40 Points: Decision Dice for Gold Pass holders
- 80 Points: Training Potion and a Gem
- 120 Points: 10% Training Boost
- 160 points: 10% Builder Boost
- 200 Points: 500 Capital Gold and Bigger Season Bank
- 240 Points: Bigger Builder Bank
- 280 Points: Builder Star Jar and Pet Potion
- 320 Points: Book of Fighting
- 360 Points: Resource Potion and 2x Power Potion
- 400 Points: Auto Forge Slot
- 460 Points: Research Potion and 2x Hero Potion
- 520 Points: 5x Wall Ring
- 580 Points: Super Potion and Bigger Season Bank
- 640 Points: Bigger Builder Bank
- 700 Points: Power Potion and 2x Season Bank Multiplier
- 760 Points: 4x Builder Bank Multiplier
- 820 Points: Hero Potion and 15% Training Boost
- 880 Points: 15% Research Potion
- 940 Points: 1000 Capital Gold and 15% Builder Boost
- 1000 Points: Rune of Gold
- 1080 Points: 1000000 Gold and Rune of Elixir
- 1160 Points: Bigger Season Bank
- 1240 Points: 1000000 Elixir and Bigger Builder Bank
- 1320 Points: 2000 Capital Gold
- 1400 Points: 1000000 Builder Gold and Rune of Builder Gold
- 1480 Points: 20% Training Boost
- 1560 Points: 1000000 Builder Elixir and 20% Research Boost
- 1640 Points: 20% Builder Boost
- 1720 Points: 10000 Dark Elixir and Rune of Builder Elixir
- 1800 Points: Book of Spells
- 1880 Points: 2000000 Gold and Bigger Season Bank
- 1960 Points: Bigger Builder Bank
- 2040 Points: 2000000 Elixir and 5x Wall Ring
- 2120 Points: Rune of Dark Elixir
- 2200 Points: 1500 Capital Gold and Builder Potion
- 2300 Points: Book of Heroes
- 2400 Points: 20000 Dark Elixir and Shovel of Obstacles
- 2500 Points: 3000 Capital Gold
- 2600 Points: Book of Heroes and Book Building
