Clash of Clans September reward track: All rewards listed

Supercell has released the new Clash of Clans September reward track as a part of the latest season. For those unaware, the developer releases a fresh season every month that lasts over 30 days and offers various collectibles and magic items, such as Hero skins, decors, and in-game Books. The September season has a packed calendar, including Clan War Leagues, a few challenges, and a mini-medal event. To progress in this track, you must complete the given tasks, such as donating a certain amount of troops to clan members.

This article discusses all rewards offered in the Clash of Clans September reward track.

List of rewards offered in the Clash of Clans September reward track, and their usage

September reward track (Image via Supercell)

Clash of Clans seasonal reward track features two paths: Silver track and Gold track. The former is for all players, while the latter is exclusively for those who purchase the Gold Pass, which expires at the end of the season. The ongoing season pass is priced at 2.99 USD, currently, but will cost 6.99 USD in the upcoming weeks.

Here are the list of rewards offered in the Clash of Clans September reward track:

40 Points: Decision Dice for Gold Pass holders

80 Points: Training Potion and a Gem

120 Points: 10% Training Boost

160 points: 10% Builder Boost

200 Points: 500 Capital Gold and Bigger Season Bank

240 Points: Bigger Builder Bank

280 Points: Builder Star Jar and Pet Potion

320 Points: Book of Fighting

360 Points: Resource Potion and 2x Power Potion

400 Points: Auto Forge Slot

460 Points: Research Potion and 2x Hero Potion

520 Points: 5x Wall Ring

580 Points: Super Potion and Bigger Season Bank

640 Points: Bigger Builder Bank

700 Points: Power Potion and 2x Season Bank Multiplier

760 Points: 4x Builder Bank Multiplier

820 Points: Hero Potion and 15% Training Boost

880 Points: 15% Research Potion

940 Points: 1000 Capital Gold and 15% Builder Boost

1000 Points: Rune of Gold

1080 Points: 1000000 Gold and Rune of Elixir

1160 Points: Bigger Season Bank

1240 Points: 1000000 Elixir and Bigger Builder Bank

1320 Points: 2000 Capital Gold

1400 Points: 1000000 Builder Gold and Rune of Builder Gold

1480 Points: 20% Training Boost

1560 Points: 1000000 Builder Elixir and 20% Research Boost

1640 Points: 20% Builder Boost

1720 Points: 10000 Dark Elixir and Rune of Builder Elixir

1800 Points: Book of Spells

1880 Points: 2000000 Gold and Bigger Season Bank

1960 Points: Bigger Builder Bank

2040 Points: 2000000 Elixir and 5x Wall Ring

2120 Points: Rune of Dark Elixir

2200 Points: 1500 Capital Gold and Builder Potion

2300 Points: Book of Heroes

2400 Points: 20000 Dark Elixir and Shovel of Obstacles

2500 Points: 3000 Capital Gold

2600 Points: Book of Heroes and Book Building

These are the rewards offered in the Clash of Clans September reward track.

