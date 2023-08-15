Battle of Nordvik Redux in BF 2042: Maps, rewards, and more

Battle of Nordvik Redux is an upcoming limited-time event in BF 2042. Redux will kick off after Season 5 ends and will continue until the beginning of Season 6 in October 2023. During this period, players will be able to participate in events from the past that were a huge hit in the community. Redux kicks off this August 29 with the Liquidator event, followed by the Battle of Nordvik, and finally, it will conclude with the Leviathan Rising event.

During these three limited-time events, players will be able to reap a host of unique rewards and play their favorite modes on various maps. While all three upcoming events are certainly interesting, Season 3's Battle of Nordvik stands out from the rest.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the upcoming limited-time event, the rewards it will bring, and more.

All available maps in the Battle of Nordvik Redux event in BF 2042

The Battle of Nordvik Redux event in BF 2042 will be played across a total of ten maps throughout the two weeks it will be available. In the first week, players will be able to play Conquest Assault on the following maps:

Spearhead

Manifest

Orbital

Renewal

Exposure

Stranded

Arica Harbor

After Week 1 concludes, Week 2 will kick off. In the second week, the game mode that will go live is Breakthrough Chaos. During this time, players will be able to get their hands on a total of five maps, two of which will be shared from Week 1. All maps that will be available for Breakthrough Chaos are:

Spearhead

Orbital

Renewal

Discarded

Hourglass

Kaleidoscope

All rewards in the Battle of Nordvik Redux event in BF 2042

Rewards in the Battle of Nordvik Redux event of BF 2042 discussed (Image via EA)

Just like with any other BF 2042 event, Battle of Nordvik Redux will reward players generously for their time and effort. This time around, fans will get specialist and weapon skins for use in-game. Although the exact rewards aren't discussed at the moment, the Redux roadmap drops a lot of hints as to what to expect.

In the upcoming limited-time event, fans will be able to get their hands on the following items:

Week 1

Resistor skin for the RPK.

Watchman Specialist skin

Bastion Specialist skin

Week 2

Cataclysm skin for the PBX-45

Marauder Specialist skin

Raider Specialist skin

That covers everything that there is to know about the upcoming Battle of Nordvik event in BF 2042. But that's not all. The Redux phase will last over 6 weeks, and during this time, fans can participate in new limited-time events every two weeks, with a host of fresh content and rewards.

Till then, fans can join in on the action in Season 5 of Battlefield 2042. It is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.