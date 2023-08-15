Battlefield 2042 Season 6: Release date, new map, modes, and more

The developers of Battlefield 2042 have released a development update that has revealed some details about Season 6 as well as when the major patch will go live. However, before that, a "Redux" update will be released this month, which will give players access to various in-game events that have taken place in the life cycle of the game, along with all the changes and upgrades the title has received.

A lot of new content has also been promised for Season 6, including a new map, game modes, features, and more that will be revealed as the release date gets closer. More details regarding the latest development update are listed in this article.

Details about Battlefield 2042 Season 6 and Redux update

The 'Redux' in-game event in Battlefield 2042 will go live on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, immediately after the end of Season 5 and approximately one month before the launch of Season 6, and will feature some of the biggest events that have taken place in the game last year.

The themed events from Seasons 2, 3, and 4 will be featured in this in-game event which includes The Liquidator Event, Battle of Nordvik, and Leviathan Rising. All of these events will be rebalanced for the latest mechanics and will be accessible in more Battlefield 2042 maps. The timeline for the events starting August 29 is as follows:

The Liquidators: Redux

Week 1

Rush Chaos XL on maps Discarded, Hourglass, Breakaway, Kaleidoscope, Orbital, Spearhead, Reclaimed, Valparaiso, and Caspian Border

Week 2

Tactical Conquest 10 vs. 10 on maps Arica Harbor, Breakaway, Caspian Border, and Stranded

Battle of Nordvik: Redux

Week 1

Conquest Assault on maps Spearhead, Manifest, Orbital, Renewal, Exposure, Stranded, and Arica Harbor

Week 2

Breakthrough Chaos on maps Spearhead, Discarded, Hourglass, Kaleidoscope, Orbital, and Renewal

Leviathan Rising: Redux

Week 1

Shutdown 8 vs. 8 on maps Reclaimed, Manifest, Exposure, Stranded, Flashpoint, Arica Harbor, and Spearhead

Week 2

Shutdown 12 vs. 12 on maps Reclaimed, Manifest, Exposure, Stranded, Flashpoint, Arica Harbor, and Spearhead

Expand Tweet

Each week of every event will feature unique rewards, including skins for weapons, specialists, and other cosmetics. Each week will also bring a refined mode with new player counts on more Battlefield 2042 maps.

Furthermore, throughout the Redux event, a progression system will be followed that will reward players with unseen content, including skins for vehicles, weapons, and specialists. Various cosmetics that were previously available in the in-game store will also be earnable during the event.

Battlefield 2042 Season 6 will be released in October, after the conclusion of the Redux event. The exact date of the same has not been revealed by the developers, but it has been confirmed to release in that month.

Until then, Season 5 of Battlefield 2042 is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.