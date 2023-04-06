Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Leviathan Rising event: Release date, new mode, free rewards, and more

DICE has finally announced the details for the Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Leviathan Rising event, which will run for two weeks. Over the course of this period, players will be able to participate in a new game mode and get their hands on some amazing rewards. Moreover, they will be able to claim some freebies from the in-game store and purchase certain event-themed cosmetics as well.

Make every move count in #Battlefield 2042 on April 11! Join the Leviathan Rising event and experience Shutdown, a tight 8v8 mode where class play is imperative. Play the objective and unlock unique rewards 🪖

According to the information revealed by the official DICE Twitter account, Leviathan Rising is scheduled to go live on April 11. This event will come to an end on April 25. For now, there's no information about it being delayed or extended. Details on what the event will offer can be found below.

Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Leviathan Rising event details

New mode

Attackers: Plant & Protect

Defenders: Locate & Disable



Wherever hostile forces threaten the No-Pats' future, the Leviathan Division is there to strike them down.
🔸 Attackers: Plant & Protect
🔹 Defenders: Locate & Disable
Ready your alarms. Trailer drops TOMORROW, 15:00 UTC ⏰

The new mode that's being introduced for this event is known as Shutdown. It'll feature two teams of eight players each. One side will be attacking while the other will be defending. The former will have to infiltrate the enemy objective, plant the Lance, and disable the objective. The squad defending the objective will have to kill the Lance carriers and render any devices that have been planted useless.

The ability to use Lance is a new mechanic that's being introduced for this game mode in the Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Leviathan Rising event. Planting it is believed to be the only way to score points in this game mode. After one round is over, the teams switch roles. The side that manages to score the highest number of points as an attacker wins.

Rewards

Players will be able to get their hands on the following rewards during this event:

Week 1 - Rare Weapon Charm

Week 2 - Rare Weapon Skin for the AM40

Apart from the aforementioned rewards, players will be offered Ribbons for successfully winning and completing Shutdown matches during the Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Leviathan Rising event. Players can purchase the following cosmetics using those items:

15 Ribbons - Epic Weapon Charm (Week 1)

40 Ribbons - Epic Weapon Skin for the AK-24 (Week 1)

75 Ribbons - Epic Specialist Set for Paik (Week 1)

15 Ribbons - Epic Weapon Charm (Week 2)

40 Ribbons - Rare Vehicle Skin for the AH-64GX Apache Warchief (Week 2)

75 Ribbons - Epic Specialist Set for Casper (Week 2)

With the new mode and a bunch of free rewards, one can expect Battlefield 2042 Season 4's Leviathan Rising to be one of the best events that the game has seen in the past few months.

