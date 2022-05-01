"I found the bots better teammates than most randoms": Battlefield 2042 community reacts to AI disguising themselves as players

There has been no shortage of controversies related to Battlefield 2042 and its various features. Many fans have long felt that EA and DICE have been using bots to make up for the steep decline in the numbers since its release.

Usually, games using bots aren't something unique, but it's mostly seen in mobile games. The bots are usually more recognizable based on their usernames and more. However, there seems to be a rising concern in the fan base that there are AI bots with the names of real people.

This is just the latest of several issues that have plagued Battlefield 2042 since its launch. Very few things have gone as per plan, resulting in a massive loss of reputation for its publishers.

Despite all the efforts by DICE, the player base has declined steadily. This has created a major problem since Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer-only game. It has long been expected that there will be bots, but the strategy to change their naming patterns has resulted in reactions from the community.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts to rumors about the game's bots being made to look like real players

Earlier on April 30, Reddit user u/npatelli posted their suspicions about the lobbies being filled with bots. This is even though their names don't have the AI tag that would have indicated it. Observing their behavior, the player feels that those could be nothing but bots.

Ironically, some players commented that they had found the bots to be better teammates. This could be because the majority of the player base has given up on the game, resulting in many good players no longer playing Battlefield 2042.

Another player also commented about noticing the same thing lately. The user added that they had been shot at instantly in-game, and it was as if their opponents knew where they were hiding.

One person took a dig at console owners by stating that the poor play of the bots might be them not knowing what to do.

One player described their experience with Portal and how the mode seems to be the one with more bots. The player wondered if it would be humanely possible to be so bad at a game.

For some, the sudden empowerment of AI bots seems quite strange.

Other users also shared their experience of noticing players who exhibited bot-type playstyles without having an indicator in their names. The player added that the case had been reduced lately.

One Reddit user said that the conspiracy theory was due to the condition of the players in Battlefield 2042. Players look like bots since they mostly don't know what to do in the game.

Another player also corroborated the incident based on the angles at which a few players fired their guns.

There is no sure-shot way to know whether the main post owner's claim is true or not. What's confirmed is the declining player count, which has recovered very slightly with update 4.0. It wouldn't be entirely improbable to think that DICE might be introducing bots with real-life names in Battlefield 2042.

Edited by R. Elahi