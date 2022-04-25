"Squeezing blood from a stone": Players react to Battlefield 2042 reportedly getting more pay-to-win microtransactions, including skins

Battlefield 2042 is trying to run before it can even start to work if the recent rumors and leaks are anything to go by. After months of declining player count, patch 4.0 has helped the game sem the flow and has seen a marginal increase in player count.

While it should motivate DICE to take note of the existing complaints, the plans seem to be elsewhere. Earlier on April 24, a recent leak revealed that the game plans to add more microtransaction-related content in the coming days.

This news has been based on a leak by temporyal, known in the community for his leaks related to Battlefield 2042 content. Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, temporyal has been accurate with his information on many occasions. However, the upcoming additions have resulted in player dissatisfaction over the nature of the potential content.

Battlefield 2042 players are less than pleased with leaks of upcoming microtransactions

Temporyal leaked screengrabs of what the shop menu will look like in the coming days. If it turns out to be true, there will be specialist skins, bundles, and XP boosters.

It should be noted that the leaks are part of data mined information, so chances are it's true. While the coming days can only confirm pieces of information, Battlefield 2042 players are already unhappy.

temporyal @temporyal



Bundles

Soldier, Weapon & Vehicle Cosmetics

XP Boosts



Other files include 5 Premium Currency packages and tiers, weekly & bonus missions for the upcoming Battle Pass.



The first point of disappointment is that players will be able to buy XP boosters directly. DICE decided to prevent players from farming XPs in Portal to ensure that nobody could have progression by unfair means. Yet, new microtransactions could allow players to buy their progression if the leaks turn out to be true.

Another player sarcastically commented that these microtransactions could save the game.

Such has been the state of Battlefield 2042 that fans have relied on older games like Battlefield V. One player stated that they're upset that DICE stopped the development of Battlefield V for the latest game, which has been a massive waste of potential.

Another player also commented on something similar that things would have been better had DICE just extended their support to the older games of the series.

The game's player count has been a matter of much dismay as it has fallen below 1000 six months since its release. Incidentally, there has been a slight increase in player count following the update, but nothing significant. This has surprised a couple of members who don't understand the point of microtransactions.

Microtransactions being part of a video game is common, but the fact that Battlefield 2042 costs $60 made one fan feel terrible. They feel that gaming in the modern era is in a terrible position.

One player believes that DICE is either brave or stupid to add a store of microtransactions at a time like this.

Among all possible additions, the XP boosts are something that can directly affect the progression of a Battlefield 2042 player. Hence, it's a pay-to-win addition and one player finds it quite strange that companies still don't understand that players don't like such additions.

One player mocked DICE by stating that the store is the perfect option for the developers to recoup the costs of the recent patch.

The player count was once again in discussion as a player cheekily remarked that the store is a perfect addition at this point. While the numbers mentioned here is the pre-patch numbers on Steam, the rise in numbers hasn't been anything significant.

DICE and EA are quite bold in introducing more microtransactions, significantly as the game has just regained some player count on Steam. The actual reactions might be even more enriching if the leaks turn out to be true in the future of Battlefield 2042.

