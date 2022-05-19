"Imagine banning anyone actually playing the game": Battlefield 2042 community reacts to No. 1 player getting tagged as a cheater

Battlefield 2042 isn't in a state where it can get embroiled in too many controversies. The reception of the games released in 2021 has been terrible as fans have disliked what EA and DICE have offered.

To make matters worse, the game has quickly lost most of its player base amidst concerns related to bugs and glitches. Amidst the recent unhappiness surrounding the removal of the 128-player Breakthrough mode, there has been a case of an accidental ban.

The number 1 ranked player in Battlefield 2042 reported getting banned earlier on May 18 in a Reddit post. The player stated that they were clueless as to why they were banned in the first place. They added that all their gameplay has been available on stream, so it would be easy to catch if they're cheating.

It was later revealed that the said player had been unbanned, but not before the community could react to this blip on EA's part.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts after the game's top player gets banned by mistake

The main post was shared by Reddit user u/DANNYonPC, who shared a screengrab of a tweet made by the banned player. DsciSiv is the player in question, and they publicly asked a reason for the ban.

Several community members expressed their thoughts about the entire saga in the discussion thread. It should be noted that the player was later unbanned, which would indicate that the earlier ban was a mistake.

One user commented that holding the number 1 position in a game like Battlefield 2042 must be one of the most trivial achievements. This is chiefly to indicate the falling standards and the player count of the game.

Some feel that getting to number 1 in the game is one of the easiest things to do since the number of players is paltry.

Some thought that this would be the perfect opportunity for the player in question to get their life back together instead of spending time on the game.

Some feel that the poor player count shouldn't be held against him given the fact that he didn't have a hand in them leaving the game.

One player hilariously commented that DICE might have gotten tired of seeing DsciSiv kill all the bots. It has been rumored for a long time that the developers have added bots to ensure that matchmaking can take place.

There have been several accusations that the player may have been cheating their way to the number 1 position. This doesn't seem to be the case as they were unbanned quite quickly.

Another member also believes that this will be the perfect chance for the players in discussion to go out and see sunlight for once.

Some even felt that holding the number 1 position in Battlefield 2042 at the moment won't be too difficult of a task.

These were some of the many curious and bizarre things that have occurred in Battlefield 2042. While much of it has been involved with the developmental strategy of DICE, this seems to have been the work of the anti-cheat engine.

It's good that the player was ultimately unbanned, which also potentially clears the accusations of them cheating their way to the top.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan