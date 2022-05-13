Battlefield 2042 community reacts to player supposedly killing a DICE dev in-game

Battlefield 2042 and DICE have been on the target list of players who feel underwhelmed by the release. Many believe that the job done by the developers is abysmal and hardly worthy of discussion. The sentiments against the devs come out from time to time, and such was the case once more, but in a much more amicable way.

Since the game was released in October 2021, DICE's role in developing Battlefield 2042 has been under the scanner. As fans quickly realized the problems with bugs and content, the game became one of the worst-reviewed games on launch.

Despite DICE's attempts to fix the game's shortcomings, fans haven't been convinced, and a major part of the fan base dislikes the developers for the same reason. While the Reddit post made by the player was in a lighter sense, other members mentioned their grievances with the developers and the game.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts to a player's killing of a supposed developer in the game

The original post was made by Reddit user u/yomalix4, who shared a clip of them killing some opponents in the game. On one such kill, the user gets rid of an opponent, and a dog tag shows up at the top of the screen, indicating a probable developer account.

While some found humor in the scene, others mentioned the ongoing problems they found in Battlefield 2042. Some of these problems are general, while others are much more specific.

One person mocked the developers by stating that the person in the clip might have killed half of the developers working on the game. Despite the promises, players are less than convinced that DICE is working at full strength on the game.

Another player described a bizarre bug on their PS4, which replaced the heads of the soldiers in-game with floating hats. The player is naturally enraged as they have paid for the Deluxe Edition on day one of the game.

Some users are also critical of the knife animations in the game. One person pointed out how the same mechanism was way better in older games like Battlefield 4 and Battlefield 1.

It is a belief of many that DICE should have retained the best parts of their previous games rather than trying to experiment like they have done.

Some find it extremely funny that an opponent has to be stood up before they can be taken down with a knife.

One player hilariously commented that the main post owner might have killed the last developer who was still working on Battlefield 2042.

Another player asked everyone to beware that DICE might use the video as an indication that the community is dangerous.

Such has been the overall sentiment against DICE that one player said that the developer is doing the same thing in the game that they do in the office (lay down and do nothing).

The hilarious clip turned into a discussion that showcased the feelings of all the players. Battlefield 2042 has claimed improvements in the recent patch 4.0, but it seems that the players think otherwise. Whether the consistently poor FPS title will see more developers being taken down in-game might be a thing of uncertainty, but there's no doubt that the present condition of things will kill the game.

