Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 may be coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming, and it may be receiving Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 as upcoming games. Based on an update on the Microsoft Store, these two games may be coming to Game Pass in the near future. This has not been confirmed by any of the involved parties, it could still happen in next month’s update.

Neither of these games are new, with Battlefield 2042 releasing in November 2021 and FIFA 22 back in October 2021. However, the Microsoft Store had an image of Battlefield 2042 with the “Game Pass” logo displayed right next to the game’s image.

The same was also spotted on FIFA 22, leading people to speculate that in May 2022’s update, the pair of games will wind up on Microsoft’s subscription service. The full update has not been revealed as of yet, but a few titles were. Trek to Yomi, This War of Mine: Final Cut, and Sniper Elite 5 will also be going on the service when they launch.

Both games have courted controversy in one way or another. In particular, Battlefield 2042 was received as one of the worst Battlefield games in the game’s history with an incredibly weak, rough launch. It has been constantly lampooned by fans for its poor gameplay and the decisions made by the developers.

FIFA 22 is much of the same to many fans, but there are still die-hard fans waiting to try it out (Image via EA Sports)

FIFA 22 is the latest release in the long-running EA football series, and while it was an average game, it is ultimately the same thing as last year. However, FIFA is still enjoyed by its die-hard fans, with many considering it to be the same game as the year before.

While Battlefield 2042’s launch was incredibly rough, it has seen some updates since that 2021 release. With that, fans can hope for a potentially more enjoyable experience. For example, the April update for the game had over 400 bug fixes and changes.

Battlefield 2042 has seen updates, but it did not start off quite as smooth as many would like (Image via EA)

FIFA, on the other hand, would simply get the game into more hands than ever potentially. For people who love online football, it could be a great way to check out the game when it comes to Game Pass.

