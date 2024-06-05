Battlefield 2042 implements Strike Team overhaul in response to community feedback

Battlefield 2042 has introduced a new Limited-time event Strike Team on Season 7: Turning Point. The event is expected to run from May 28, 2024, to June 11, 2024. Meanwhile, as per several community reactions, the developers overhauled the newly implemented Strike Team mode. Additionally, following a fix on the backend server, players witnessed some new changes, including an increased round duration and a changed drone deployment time.

This article will shed some light on the detailed view and changes introduced by the Battlefield 2042 developers.

Battlefield 2042 Strike Team: All things you need to know

Expand Tweet

Trending

Following the advent of the Battlefield 2042 Strike team on May 28, 2024, the developers promised to provide a new experience to Battlefield connoisseurs worldwide. Draining the idea of a traditional 32 vs 32 online arenas multiplayer, DICE injected a more fast-paced 4v4 mode, featuring an objective control mode lasting 90 seconds.

The developers are likely to be inspired by the traditional CoD’s Search and Destroy, CS2, or Valorant’s traditional 5v5 concept, but there's a catch. If a player gets eliminated, they will respawn as a drone, helping teammates provide information about the enemy's whereabouts. Players worldwide seem to enjoy this fast-paced game mode. However, some changes needed to be made.

Hence, as promised by the developers, they implemented some small changes based on the community feedback. On May 31, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC, they pushed an update including those changes. Below are the changes in the Battlefield 2042 Strike Team overhaul:

The Strike Team mode can be played in a 8v8 scenario .

. The Strike Team round duration was increased from 90 to 110 seconds .

to . The Objective Spawn time has been increased to 45 from 25 seconds .

from . Wait time during the middle of a round decreased to 11 from 15 seconds .

from . The waiting time for a drone to deploy has been changed to 2 seconds.

Moreover, after completing certain challenges, players will be given a Strike Team Ribbon. They can spend these ribbons to unlock certain rewards. Let’s take a quick glimpse of all the rewards:

20 Ribbons: Strength in Unity (Players Card Tag)

Strength in Unity (Players Card Tag) 45 Ribbons: L5 Winzing (M5A3 Weapon Charm)

L5 Winzing (M5A3 Weapon Charm) 80 Ribbons: Talon Type-1 (RAH-68 Huron Vehicle Skin)

Talon Type-1 (RAH-68 Huron Vehicle Skin) 120 Ribbons: United Stand (Rao Specialist Set)

If you’re interested in more news and guide articles related to DICE's FPS, feel free to click on the following links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback