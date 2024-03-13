Battlefield 2042 Season 7: Release date, what to expect, and more

"Battlefield 2042" is returning with Season 7: Turning Point, a huge update that brings new content and is expected to rejuvenate the franchise's chaotic appeal. Launching on March 19, 2024, Turning Point promises to reignite the battlefield with fresh maps, weapons, and a revamped fan-favorite location. The upcoming Battlefield season aims to create a fresh tone for the game and change its current state.

Although the game has received mixed reviews since its release, many are wondering if this year will be its turning point. Read on for more details on the upcoming update, including its release date and an overview of the changes.

Battlefield 2042 Season 7 release date and time across all regions

Expand Tweet

The update for Battlefield 2042 Season 7 Turning Point is scheduled for a global release on March 19, 2024, across all platforms. Below is a list of all regions and their respective update schedules:

Pacific Time (PT): March 19, 2024, at 12 am

March 19, 2024, at 12 am Eastern Time (ET): March 19, 2024, at 3 am

March 19, 2024, at 3 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): March 19, 2024, at 7 am

March 19, 2024, at 7 am Indian Standard Time (IST): March 19, 2024, at 12:30 pm

March 19, 2024, at 12:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): March 19, 2024, at 4 pm

March 19, 2024, at 4 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT): March 19, 2024, at 6 pm

What's included in Battlefield 2042 Season 7 Turning Point

Expand Tweet

Season 7 of Battlefield 2042 throws players headfirst into the heart-pounding struggle for Earth's most valuable resource: water. The arid wastelands of the Chilean desert become the battleground, where two desperate factions – the No-Pats and the Specialists – clash for control.

Maps

1) Haven

This new map in Battlefield 2042 places players in the heart of a sprawling suburban landscape. Players can expect intense close-quarters combat as they navigate through shattered houses and use the environment's destructible features to their advantage.

2) Stadium

Stadium is returning after being destroyed by the war in Battlefield 2042. The updated version showcases the aftermath of the battle while still maintaining its thrilling infantry combat that players adored in the past. Moreover, players can delve into new levels of strategic options in the revamped version of Stadium.

Weapons

1) SCZ-3 SMG: This weapon shreds through enemy ranks in close-quarters engagements, making it perfect for clearing buildings and securing objectives.

2) AK-5C: The AK-5C provides a balanced mix of firepower and accuracy for any Specialist.

3) DFR Strife: The DFR Strife is a light machine gun which is a hybrid of an assault rifle and a light machine gun, and it's compatible with belt-fed ammo.

Battlefield 2042 Season 7 Turning Point Battle Pass and more

Battlefield 2042 Season 7: Turning Point offers more than just new maps and weapons. Players can now access a brand new 100-tier Battle Pass that contains both free and premium content.

Support items for every Specialist, from powerful weapon attachments to game-changing cosmetics, are added. As a bonus, a free access period from March 21 to 24 will be available, allowing everyone to jump into the game and experience the revitalized Battlefield 2042.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Battle Field 2042 news:

Battlefield 2042 price drop || Season 6 Dark Protocol || Season 6 Dark Creations