Battlefield 2042: 7.1.0 update: Upcoming ADS changes, weapon changes, and more

Battlefield 2042 developers have finally released a small 7.0.1 hotfix update in response to community feedback regarding the glitches players were facing, alongside some quality-of-life improvements. They also promised to release patch update 7.1.0 shortly after a few weeks to address some major issues.

Following the release of the seventh chapter of DICE's residential FPS, the community has experienced several changes ranging from brand-new maps to new weapons. Additionally, it has seen enormous growth in its concurrent player base. As the community welcomed those changes wholeheartedly, the developers became successful in revamping the Battlefield scene.

This article will showcase all the upcoming updates in the Battlefield 2042 7.1.0 patch.

All upcoming updates in the Battlefield 2042: 7.1.0 update

According to the patch, players will not face any downtime with the 7.0.1 hotfix update. However, they might need to restart the game to benefit from the changes. As promised, here are some changes players can expect to see in the long-awaited Battlefield 2042 update:

Log changes

Fixed a series of issues that resulted in the Avancys having a misaligned aim down sight state when using multiple weapon cosmetics with iron sights.

Fixed some issues where the AK-24 had a misaligned Iron Sight on a range of weapon cosmetics.

Fixed an issue where the Laser Sight Underbarrel Attachment icon would switch off when Aiming Down Sights.

Fixed an issue which resulted in the unlock criteria for the AK 5C and SCZ-3 being incorrectly displayed.

The crosshair will now be appropriately sized when using resolutions larger than 1080p. Previously, crosshairs, especially for shotguns, were too large when viewed on higher resolutions.

Fixed several spawning issues which resulted in the player deploying into some objects or geometry on Rush, Conquest and Breakthrough.

The MV-38 Condor and Mi-240 Super Hind will now be present within Breakthrough, as intended.

The Predator SRAW will now correctly display a dotted line indicator when Aiming Down Sights.

All new content in Season 7: Turning Point

Battlefield developers have introduced a lot of content since the advent of Season 7: Turning Point. Here's a small list:

Weapons

Three new weapons have been introduced in the new season’s update:

SCZ-3 SMG

AK-5C

DFR Strife

Maps

Stadium

Haven

Moreover, players were rewarded with a brand new Battle Pass including a total of 100 tiers. The Battle Pass includes many exciting weapon skins, cosmetics, and more. While some rewards are locked behind the premium segment, some can be grabbed for free.

Players must spend 1000 Battlefield Coins ($9.99) to unlock the premium section of the Battle Pass. Additionally, if they want to finish the Battle Pass fast, they can buy another premium segment of the pass with 20 tier skips for 2400 Battlefield Coins ($19.99).

