Battlefield 2042 patch notes 8.6.0: War Machine event, balance changes, bug fixes, and more

Battlefield 2042 patch notes 8.6.0 have officially been released. The latest update has brought the much awaited War Machine event to the game. The limited time event comes with brand new modes and an event pass. Furthermore, the update has brought some significant balance changes and bug fixes.

Read on to learn more about the entire Battlefield 2042 patch notes 8.6.0.

Battlefield 2042 patch notes 8.6.0

Here are all the changes introduced in today's update:

Time-limited Event: War Machine

With update 8.6.0, players will jump into our new time-limited event War Machine, which comes with a variety of new modes, and a brand new event pass.

Coming March 18:

Rush Override

War Machine’s first event mode, Override is a Rush PvE mode that pits humans vs machines in a steely brawl where four players must work together as a squad to overcome AI-controlled robots on:

Redacted

Arica Harbor

Exposure

Noshahr Canals

Domination

Coming to Battlefield 2042 for the first time, players will know Domination as a fast-paced, small version of an Infantry only Conquest on:

Arica Harbor

Noshahr Canals

Stadium

Battle of the Bulge

Breakaway

King of the Hill

War Machine continues to receive new content as this event unfolds, with King of the Hill, a new time-limited mode, arriving on April 1. Stay tuned to one of our upcoming Update Notes to learn more about what to expect from King of the Hill.

Event Pass

War Machine will bring an all-new event pass to the game, giving you the chance to earn more unlockables, including BFCs, legendary items, and eight new unique specialist skins. Players can also get access to the Accelerated Event Pass, which offers 30 tiers of unlockable content, 15 Tier Skips, and the legendary CENTRAL Unit India outfit for Angel.

Store bundles

War.exe - 1750 Battlefield Coins

Flesh vs. Steel - 1750 Battlefield Coins

War Machines - Contains War.exe and Flesh vs. Steel bundles, 3000 Battlefield Coins

New Vault Weapon: AN-94

The AN-94 Assault Rifle, well known from Battlefield Bad Company, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4, makes its way from Portal to All-Out Warfare with updated handling and damage.

Dev comment: We want the AN-94 to have a strong identity around the hyperburst, to be a great choice when you want precision in the close-to-mid-range combat range.

Attachments:

Eight muzzle attachments, a wide variety of choices to go in loud or quiet.

Nine scope attachments to choose from.

Eight underbarrel attachments, including GP-30 varieties and bipod functionality.

As part of the transition from Battlefield Portal to Battlefield 2042 All-Out-Warfare, the AN-94 will also arrive with mastery, progression and unlocks which you have come to expect from vaulted weaponry.

Changelog

Maps:

Fixed a bug where players could access an unintended area via spawn beacon near the C Flag on Redacted.

Vehicles:

Added full auto throttle option for airplanes. Can be toggled on or off.

Fixed inconsistent camera behavior on Portal’s HMMWV.

Fixed a bug where the red vignette indicating your soldier is at low health would not show while sitting inside open seats of vehicles.

Weapons:

Fixed an issue where the AK5C sometimes had doubled handling modifiers from suppressors under certain circumstances.

GP-30 HE now deals consistent damage on direct impact. Previously the lack of feedback could cause confusion when hitting an enemy directly.

Added bullet type icon to the Close Combat magazine for the BSV-M, which was missing before.

Gameplay Flow and Social:

Fixed a bug where the remaining player count would be displayed in the social menu for friends playing Hazard Zone. No telling your friends how many enemies are left, you meanie!

Reintroduced gameplay tips and warcraft on the loading screen but they are now split into the two types.

Added inputs for toggling which type of gameplay tip is displayed and how to cycle to the next tip.

Made some smaller improvements to the main menu UI when there are weekly missions active outside of any event.

UI Ribbon notifications are now no longer visible when the HUD is disabled.

That covers everything you needed to know about Battlefield 2042 patch notes 8.6.0. Check out our other related news and guides:

