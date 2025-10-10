Battlefield 6 "An Undefined error occurred": Possible fixes and reasons

Battlefield 6 is finally out, but its release has been impeded by a few hiccups. Many players are facing the "An undefined error occurred" issue when trying to jump in. This isn’t too surprising, as the game launched a few hours ago, and many are trying to dive in simultaneously. However, this error can occur for various other reasons; in most cases, simply restarting the game resolves it. If the problem persists, there are a few fixes you can try to resolve it.

This article provides some quick fixes and reasons for the “An Undefined error occurred” issue in Battlefield 6.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are not guaranteed to work.

How to possibly fix Battlefield 6 "An Undefined error occurred" issue

Here are some possible fixes for the Battlefield 6: An Undefined error occurred" issue:

Restart Battlefield 6

Sometimes, simply restarting the game can resolve various issues. Restarting basically clears temporary glitches, frees up RAM, and might even fix connection issues. Here’s how to restart the game on different platforms:

For PC:

Close the game when the error shows up

End all game processes in the task manager

Relaunch Battlefield 6

For PlayStation:

Press the PS button to access the home menu

Select the gam and press the Option

Select “Close Game”

Relaunch the game

For Xbox:

Press the Xbox button on your console to open the guide

Highlight the game in the side menu

Press the “Menu button” on your controller

Select “Quit”

Restart the game from the dashboard

Verify the game files of Battlefield 6

If you are a PC user, you can verify B6 files from Steam to check if anything is missing or corrupted. Here's how to check:

Verify the integrity of the game files (Image via Steam/EA)

Open your Steam account and navigate to "Library".

Right-click on Battlefield 6 and select the property option.

Navigate to the "Local Files" tab and click on "Verify integrity of the game files".

If any corrupted or broken files are found, the client will automatically fix them or download a fresh one to resolve the “An Undefined Error Occurred” issue.

Check the internet connection

Internet connection plays a crucial role in online-driven games like Battlefield 6. Without a stable internet connection, the game can easily show connection issues, lags, or even crashes. In this case, it’s worth checking whether your internet is working properly.

Sometimes, a simple router restart can fix the issue. It refreshes your connection and clears up any temporary network glitches that might be causing the “An Undefined Error Occurred” error with your game.

Allow the game through the Firewall

This solution is specifically for PC users facing the “An Undefined error occurred” error. You can consider allowing B6 through the firewall. In many cases, Windows Firewall blocks the game’s server connection, which is needed to run it properly. In this case, it may be possible that the fireway mistakenly caused the “An Undefined error occurred” error in B6.

Allow the game through the Firewall (Image via Microsoft)

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to allow B6 through the firewall:

Step 1: Click Windows Security from settings.

Click Windows Security from settings. Step 2: Select the “Firewall & network protection”.

Select the “Firewall & network protection”. Step 3: Click on “Allow an app through firewall”.

Click on “Allow an app through firewall”. Step 4: Search for Battlefield 6. If not found, click on “Allow another app”.

Search for Battlefield 6. If not found, click on “Allow another app”. Step 5: Check both “Private” and “Public” boxes of the game.

Check both “Private” and “Public” boxes of the game. Step 6: Confirm the changes and restart your PC once.

Check the server status of Battlefield 6

Since the game launched a few hours ago, there’s a rush of players trying to jump into the game at the same time. This often causes errors and connection issues due to server overload.

Check of B6 server status (Image via EA)

Hence, in this type of situation, it’s best to check the official Battlefield or EA website or its social media platforms for any updates regarding the server problems. You can also check online communities to see if other players are facing the same issue. Check if an official fix or temporary solution has been shared.

Reinstall Battlefield 6 for all platforms

Reinstall BF6 as part of the process (Image via EA)

Finally, you can try reinstalling the game to fix the “An Undefined Error Occurred” issue. Sometimes, when downloading a huge game, a few files might go missing or become corrupted during the process.

When that happens, no other fix works except uninstalling and reinstalling the game from scratch. Needless to say, it can take time, but if none of the earlier solutions help, it’s definitely worth trying.

That concludes every possible fix you can try to resolve the Battlefield 6: An Undefined error occurred" issue.

