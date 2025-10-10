All challenges and rewards in Battlefield 6 campaign

By Pranoy Dey
Published Oct 10, 2025 15:07 GMT
Here
Here's a list of all challenges and rewards in Battlefield 6 campaign. (Image via EA)

The Battlefield 6 campaign features 25 different challenges and rewards for players to complete. The nine missions in the campaign offer a unique task you must complete to earn those rewards. At first glance, it might seem pretty straightforward, but don’t be fooled. Some challenges are indeed quite easy to complete, while others are quite challenging and may take a full day.

Ad

This article covers all challenges and rewards in the Battlefield 6 campaign.

Battlefield 6 campaign: All challenges and rewards

As mentioned above, there are 25 challenges and rewards in the Battlefield 6 campaign mode. These rewards consist of Weapon Packages, Player Card Titles, Character Skins, Weapon Camos, and more to showcase in the game. Here's a list of all Battlefield 6 Campaign challenges and the rewards you can earn:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Challenge

Reward

Mission 1: Complete Always Faithful

Infiltator Player Card Title

Mission 2: Complete The Rock

Standard Issue Character

Mission 3: Complete Operation Gladius from

Raging Waters Player Card Background

Mission 4: Complete Night Raid

Standard Issue Character

Mission 5: Complete No Sleep

Home Invasion Player Card Background

Mission 6: Complete Moving Mountains

Shield Bearer Player Card Title

Mission 7: Complete Nile Guard

Standard Issue Character

Mission 8: Complete Operation Ember Strike

Standard Issue Character

Mission 9: Complete Always Forward

Bighorn HK-16 Melee Weapon and Carnivore Weapon Package

Finish all Missions (Hardest difficulty)

Elegant Ballistics Weapon Package

Complete a Mission without firing a Gun (Melee, Grenades, and Gadgets only)

Polar Nexus Weapon Camo

Complete a Mission without a revive

Deadheader Player Card Title

Complete a Mission using only a Pistol

Hardware XP Booster Consumable

Complete a Mission while hitting 30 Headshots

Breach Player Card Background

Complete a Mission while hitting 10 Melee Kills

Safeties On Player Card Icon

Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 1: Always Faithful

Dead Center Dog Tag

Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 2: The Rock

Danger Ahead Player Card Background

Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 3: Operation Gladius

Elite Raider Player Card Icon

Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 4: Night Raid

Urban Sprawl Character Skin

Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 5: No Sleep

Gridlock Character Skin

Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 6: Moving Mountains

Career XP Booster Consumable

Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 7: Nile Guard

Canopy Drop Vehicle Camo

Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 8: Operation Ember Strike

Gridlock Character Skin

Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 9: Always Forward

Urban Sprawl Character Skin

Pick up all Collectibles in all Missions

Winner Take All Dog Tag

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Read more: BF6 "Can't connect to EA servers" error: Possible fixes and reasons

Battlefield 6 Campaign all challenges and rewards to earn (Image via EA)
Battlefield 6 Campaign all challenges and rewards to earn (Image via EA)

Each reward’s exclusivity depends entirely on how tough the challenge is. For example, earning the Infiltrator Player Card Title is pretty simple; you just need to complete Mission 1: Always Faithful. But if you want the Deadheader Player Card Title, that’s a whole different story - you must survive an entire mission without getting revived even once.

Ad

That’s what really makes the game so engaging and challenging. Players here are not just playing the game to finish the missions; they are pushing themselves to stand out by taking the toughest challenges the game has to offer.

Check out: Battlefield 6 launch patch notes: New refined movement, recoil adjustments, bug fixes, and more

In addition to rewards, you can earn Trophies and Achievements after completing certain tasks. For example, if you can complete all the missions on the hardest difficulty, you’ll not only earn the Elegant Ballistics Weapon Package reward but also unlock the Peak Performance Achievement. Hence, it’s definitely worth the extra effort to complete the challenges and be different from others.

Ad

That concludes everything to know about the Battlefield 6 Campaign, including its challenges and rewards.

Check out the links below for more Battlefield 6 guides and news:

About the author
Pranoy Dey

Pranoy Dey

Twitter icon

Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.

Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.

Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications