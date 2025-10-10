All challenges and rewards in Battlefield 6 campaign

The Battlefield 6 campaign features 25 different challenges and rewards for players to complete. The nine missions in the campaign offer a unique task you must complete to earn those rewards. At first glance, it might seem pretty straightforward, but don’t be fooled. Some challenges are indeed quite easy to complete, while others are quite challenging and may take a full day.

Ad

This article covers all challenges and rewards in the Battlefield 6 campaign.

Battlefield 6 campaign: All challenges and rewards

As mentioned above, there are 25 challenges and rewards in the Battlefield 6 campaign mode. These rewards consist of Weapon Packages, Player Card Titles, Character Skins, Weapon Camos, and more to showcase in the game. Here's a list of all Battlefield 6 Campaign challenges and the rewards you can earn:

Challenge Reward Mission 1: Complete Always Faithful Infiltator Player Card Title Mission 2: Complete The Rock Standard Issue Character Mission 3: Complete Operation Gladius from Raging Waters Player Card Background Mission 4: Complete Night Raid Standard Issue Character Mission 5: Complete No Sleep Home Invasion Player Card Background Mission 6: Complete Moving Mountains Shield Bearer Player Card Title Mission 7: Complete Nile Guard Standard Issue Character Mission 8: Complete Operation Ember Strike Standard Issue Character Mission 9: Complete Always Forward Bighorn HK-16 Melee Weapon and Carnivore Weapon Package Finish all Missions (Hardest difficulty) Elegant Ballistics Weapon Package Complete a Mission without firing a Gun (Melee, Grenades, and Gadgets only) Polar Nexus Weapon Camo Complete a Mission without a revive Deadheader Player Card Title Complete a Mission using only a Pistol Hardware XP Booster Consumable Complete a Mission while hitting 30 Headshots Breach Player Card Background Complete a Mission while hitting 10 Melee Kills Safeties On Player Card Icon Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 1: Always Faithful Dead Center Dog Tag Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 2: The Rock Danger Ahead Player Card Background Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 3: Operation Gladius Elite Raider Player Card Icon Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 4: Night Raid Urban Sprawl Character Skin Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 5: No Sleep Gridlock Character Skin Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 6: Moving Mountains Career XP Booster Consumable Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 7: Nile Guard Canopy Drop Vehicle Camo Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 8: Operation Ember Strike Gridlock Character Skin Pick up all Collectibles during Mission 9: Always Forward Urban Sprawl Character Skin Pick up all Collectibles in all Missions Winner Take All Dog Tag

Ad

Trending

Read more: BF6 "Can't connect to EA servers" error: Possible fixes and reasons

Battlefield 6 Campaign all challenges and rewards to earn (Image via EA)

Each reward’s exclusivity depends entirely on how tough the challenge is. For example, earning the Infiltrator Player Card Title is pretty simple; you just need to complete Mission 1: Always Faithful. But if you want the Deadheader Player Card Title, that’s a whole different story - you must survive an entire mission without getting revived even once.

Ad

That’s what really makes the game so engaging and challenging. Players here are not just playing the game to finish the missions; they are pushing themselves to stand out by taking the toughest challenges the game has to offer.

Check out: Battlefield 6 launch patch notes: New refined movement, recoil adjustments, bug fixes, and more

In addition to rewards, you can earn Trophies and Achievements after completing certain tasks. For example, if you can complete all the missions on the hardest difficulty, you’ll not only earn the Elegant Ballistics Weapon Package reward but also unlock the Peak Performance Achievement. Hence, it’s definitely worth the extra effort to complete the challenges and be different from others.

Ad

That concludes everything to know about the Battlefield 6 Campaign, including its challenges and rewards.

Check out the links below for more Battlefield 6 guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.