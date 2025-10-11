Battlefield 6 Assault class guide: best loadout to use

Battlefield 6 is finally here, and if you are planning to jump into the game, it’s the perfect time to know the best Assault class loadout. The Assault class is all about leading the charge, pushing first to the enemy defenses, clearing the path for the rest of the team. The class is designed particularly for those who prefer an aggressive playstyle.

This article guides you on the Battlefield 6 Assault class best loadout, which you can use in the game.

Best loadout for the Battlefield 6 Assault class

Best Training Path

The Assault class comes with two Training Paths to choose from: Breacher and Frontline (which unlocks after completing the Assault 2 assignment). While both have their advantages, the Frontline path is often the better choice thanks to its versatile and aggressive perks.

Frontliner is an ideal choice for the Battlefield 6 Assault class guide (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Here are all the perks of the Frontline Training Path:

Rally Squad: You and nearby teammates gain a temporary adrenaline effect, which can be extended with kills.

You and nearby teammates gain a temporary adrenaline effect, which can be extended with kills. Soft Landing: It reduces impact when falling or jumping from a great height.

It reduces impact when falling or jumping from a great height. Quick Recovery: It improved players’ passive health regeneration by 50% also triggers the regeneration 50% faster.

It improved players’ passive health regeneration by 50% also triggers the regeneration 50% faster. Adrenaline Rush: The Adrenaline Injector is a signature gadget for the Frontline Training Path that provides a temporary boost for 2 seconds to sprint speed and reduces damage from explosions. Squadmates that deploy on you gain the effect of the injector. It also applies to you or squadmates when deploying on your Deploy Beacon.

Assault class best weapons, gadgets, and throwables

Weapon

First Primary weapon

M433 Assault Rifle

M433 Assault Rifle best loadout for Assault class (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The M433 Assault Rifle is easily one of the best primary weapons for the Assault class, thanks to its excellent firepower and accuracy. It has an 830 rate of fire, which is capable of taking down enemies in both long and close-range fights. The weapon’s low recoil really helps when you are trying to keep your aim steady during intense fights, giving you an edge in most situations.

Read more: Battlefield 6 Support class guide: Best loadout to use

While its raw power is enough to deal with enemies, you can further fine-tune the weapon to make it even more effective. Here are the attachments that you need to use to make it more effective in the game:

M433 loadouts

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Top Accessory: Red Laser

Red Laser Barrel: Extended

Extended Underbarrel: Slim Angled

Slim Angled Scope: SU-123 1.50x

Second Primary weapon

NVO-228E Assault Rifle

NVO-228E Assault Rifle best loadouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The NVO-228E is an excellent choice for players looking for a more aggressive playstyle. The weapon has high firepower of 654, allowing you to take down enemies with a few hits. While it is not as capable as the M433 weapon, you can use it as a second option if you run out of bullets in the first one.

The firearm is primarily designed as a close-range weapon, but it does come with a bit of recoil, which can make it tricky to control during an intense fight. The good news is, with the right attachments, you can reduce the recoil to some extent and make the gun far more stable and accurate. Here are the best loadouts for NVO-228E:

NVO-228E loadouts

Muzzle: Double-Port Brake

Double-Port Brake Top Accessory: 5 MW Red Laser

5 MW Red Laser Barrel: 409mm Fluted

409mm Fluted Underbarrel: Classic Vertical

Classic Vertical Optic: BF-2M 3.00x

Secondary weapon

M87A1 Shotgun

M87A1 Shotgun can be considered as the secondary weapon in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Since you have opted for long-range guns as your primary, the M87A1 will be a great choice as a backup. It inflicts heavy damage in close range and is useful while approaching buildings or cozy places like staircases or hidden areas. Here are the loadouts that you can use to make it more polished.

M87A1 Shotgun loadouts

Right Accessory: 50 MW Green

50 MW Green Scope: Iron Sights

Iron Sights Ammunition: Buckshot

Buckshot Underbarrel: Angled

Angled Magazine: 7 RND

Gadgets

Gadget 1: M320A1 THRM

M320A1 THRM Gadget 2: X95 BRE

M320A1 THRM is ideal for Gadget 1 slot(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Assault class generally accesses two Gadget slots. The M320A1 THRM and X95 BRE stand out as an ideal choice. The M320A1 THRM is a Thermobaric Grenade Launcher that is designed to stun and burn a group of enemies for a short duration. The X95 BRE is a Flashbang launcher that you can use to destroy surfaces.

Also read: Operation Ember Strike mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6's Campaign (Mission 8)

Throwable

Throwable 1: Stun Grenade

Use Stun Grenade as throwables for Battlefield 6's best Assault class loadouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The Stun Grenade is very helpful while pushing the enemy's territory. You can clear angles with it, secure positions, or catch opponents off guard. As you picked the Frontliner Training Path, you can only access one throwable slot, and the Stunt Grenade is worth picking.

Melee

Use any melee weapon to complete the best Assault class guide in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Sledgehammer

Finally, for Melee, you can choose whichever you like, as it doesn’t affect gameplay that much. We picked the Sledgehammer in this loadout because it’s a bit unique and just fun to use.

That’s everything you need to know about the Assault class best loadouts in Battlefield 6. Keep in mind, these loadouts can change with updates, buffs, or nerfs. The best way to find what works is to try different loadouts and see which fits your playstyle.

