Battlefield 6 Support class guide: Best loadout to use

The Battlefield 6 Support class, as evident from its name, is primarily suited to provide support to their team by providing suppressive fire, taking down tanks, and much more. Though the nature of this class is to aid their team in gunfights and help secure objectives, their arsenal is absolutely packed to the brim with some of the most powerful utilities in the game.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the best Battlefield 6 Support class loadout. Read below to know more.

Best loadout for the Battlefield 6 Support class

General outline

The biggest passive offered to the Support class is their ability to quickly revive the wounded in Battlefield 6. Furthermore, they are the only class which are exempt from a movement penalty when carrying LMGs. This makes it easy to rock an LMG and run around in-game. Alongside this, they also have a range of other perks, which include:

Steady Aim: Better weapon accuracy when mounted.

Better weapon accuracy when mounted. Explosives Resistant: 25% explosive damage resistance.

25% explosive damage resistance. Revive Recovery: Reviving triggers health regeneration and stops incoming damage for one second.

Best weapon loadout

Since this class is exempt from having any movement penalties when carrying an LMG, our favorite choice of primary weapon is the L110 LMG, paired with the P18 Pistol as your secondary.

The L110 LMG (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Here's a look at the best attachments you can pair with these weapons:

L110 LMG attachments:

Muzzle: Long Suppressor

Long Suppressor Underbarrel: Stippled Stubby

Stippled Stubby Magazine: 100 RND Belt Pouch

100 RND Belt Pouch Barrel: 349 mm Fluted Barrel

349 mm Fluted Barrel Ammo Type : Full Metal Jacket

: Full Metal Jacket Optic: ST Prism 2.50x

P18 attachments:

Optic: Mini Flex 1.00x

Mini Flex 1.00x Barrel: 3.9" Pencil Barrel

3.9" Pencil Barrel Magazine: 17RND Magazine

17RND Magazine Muzzle: Standard Suppressor

Standard Suppressor Ammunition: Full metal Jacket

Gadgets and Throwables

The Battlefield 6 Support class gets access to some great gadgets in the game. These include:

Battlefield 6 Support class

Supply Bag (Signature)

Supply Pouch

Deployable Cover

Defibrillator

GPDIS

MP-APS

M320A1 SMK

SICH G1 WP

LWCMS

Now, the Supply Bag is, of course, a great option to start with. Depending on your playstyle, you can experiment and try out all the other gear that has been made accessible to this class. If you're getting constantly pressured by grenades, you can opt for the MP-APS. Alternatively, if you want to quickly get your wounded teammates up, the Defibrillator is going to be the perfect pick for you.

As for throwables, the Smoke Grenade, in our opinion, is best paired with the Support class in Battlefield 6. You can break the enemy's line of sight, revive your teammates, rotate around, and much more. When used right, the possibilities are simply endless.

That's everything that you need to know about the best Battlefield 6 Support class loadout.

If this guide is to your liking, you can check out some of our other related articles below:

