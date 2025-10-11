Battlefield 6 Support class guide: Best loadout to use

The Battlefield 6 Support class, as evident from its name, is primarily suited to provide support to their team by providing suppressive fire, taking down tanks, and much more. Though the nature of this class is to aid their team in gunfights and help secure objectives, their arsenal is absolutely packed to the brim with some of the most powerful utilities in the game.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the best Battlefield 6 Support class loadout. Read below to know more.
Best loadout for the Battlefield 6 Support class
General outline
The biggest passive offered to the Support class is their ability to quickly revive the wounded in Battlefield 6. Furthermore, they are the only class which are exempt from a movement penalty when carrying LMGs. This makes it easy to rock an LMG and run around in-game. Alongside this, they also have a range of other perks, which include:
- Steady Aim: Better weapon accuracy when mounted.
- Explosives Resistant: 25% explosive damage resistance.
- Revive Recovery: Reviving triggers health regeneration and stops incoming damage for one second.
Best weapon loadout
Since this class is exempt from having any movement penalties when carrying an LMG, our favorite choice of primary weapon is the L110 LMG, paired with the P18 Pistol as your secondary.
Here's a look at the best attachments you can pair with these weapons:
L110 LMG attachments:
- Muzzle: Long Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Stippled Stubby
- Magazine: 100 RND Belt Pouch
- Barrel: 349 mm Fluted Barrel
- Ammo Type: Full Metal Jacket
- Optic: ST Prism 2.50x
P18 attachments:
- Optic: Mini Flex 1.00x
- Barrel: 3.9" Pencil Barrel
- Magazine: 17RND Magazine
- Muzzle: Standard Suppressor
- Ammunition: Full metal Jacket
Gadgets and Throwables
The Battlefield 6 Support class gets access to some great gadgets in the game. These include:
Battlefield 6 Support class
- Supply Bag (Signature)
- Supply Pouch
- Deployable Cover
- Defibrillator
- GPDIS
- MP-APS
- M320A1 SMK
- SICH G1 WP
- LWCMS
Now, the Supply Bag is, of course, a great option to start with. Depending on your playstyle, you can experiment and try out all the other gear that has been made accessible to this class. If you're getting constantly pressured by grenades, you can opt for the MP-APS. Alternatively, if you want to quickly get your wounded teammates up, the Defibrillator is going to be the perfect pick for you.
As for throwables, the Smoke Grenade, in our opinion, is best paired with the Support class in Battlefield 6. You can break the enemy's line of sight, revive your teammates, rotate around, and much more. When used right, the possibilities are simply endless.
That's everything that you need to know about the best Battlefield 6 Support class loadout.
