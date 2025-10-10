Operation Gladius mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Mission 3)

Operation Gladius in the Battlefield 6 Campaign is the third mission in the main storyline. Players take up the role of GSGT Dylan Murphy as the Dagger 1-3 unit attempts to fight off the Pax Armata forces situated in Gibraltar. The mission begins on water as the unit is attacked by enemy forces, and the squadron has to speed up their efforts to storm the beach.

This article will act as a guide for the Operation Gladius mission walkthrough in the Battlefield 6 Campaign.

Operation Gladius mission walkthrough in the Battlefield 6 Campaign: Step-by-step guide

1) Assault the beach

Reach the shore

Reach the beach and shoot down enemies

Once the cutscene ends, you will receive your first primary objective, which leads you to the beach. Use the turret to destroy any enemies you see in the distance.

As you move forward, you will be alerted about the mines in the water. These can be easy to miss at first. They appear as black floating spheres with a red blinking light. Be wary of them and shoot them down from a safe distance whenever you spot one.

As you clear the waters, the vehicle will reach the shore, and enemy turrets and other artillery will appear in the distance. Shoot back at them to take them out. This brings you to the next objective in this mission in the Battlefield 6 Campaign.

Advance up the beach

Once you hit land, you must quickly take down all enemy artillery you lay your eyes on. The squadron will gradually move forward as you deal damage to the Pax forces.

You will notice multiple enemy bunkers out in the open right in front of you. To see them better, you can zoom in through your turret lens. Shoot the bunkers down to help your forces move forward.

Clear the Pax trenches

Continue killing enemy soldiers in the bunkers and in the open with your turret. The Dagger 1-3 soldiers will also slowly begin to take more space on the beach and secure further areas as you move forward.

As your forces advance, you will also notice enemy soldiers in a building close by. Obliterate them and deal heavy damage to other soldiers close by. Be careful, friendly forces are also in the same zone. This brings us to the next objective in the Battlefield 6 Campaign.

Protect the friendly forces

Once you clear out all nearby enemies, the focus shifts to giving cover fire to the friendlies in the area. Turn your turret to your right to see a building with more hostile forces. An armored vehicle will also move towards you at the same time. Take them all out one at a time and as quickly as possible.

Regroup with Carter and Gecko

This stage does not see a lot of action. Your armored vehicle moves forward and towards allies Carter and Gecko. A cutscene appears where a wounded US soldier tells Murphy about the massacre that took down the first wave of allies.

Murphy and the squad move outside the vehicle and engage with enemies on foot as the Battlefield 6 Campaign progresses.

2) Reach City Hall

Destroy the Anti-Tank turret

This is your second mission or main objective in Operation Gladius in the Battlefield 6 campaign. The fight will now take place on land and on foot instead of an armored vehicle.

An anti-tank turret will be situated at a slight altitude to your east. It's easy to spot, as it just fires away at you and everything else it can spot. Take cover, aim carefully, and take it down. You will likely get shot many times in the process, as enemy soldiers will also shoot you.

Eliminate remaining enemies

This objective is rather straightforward; you must take down as many enemies as you can see. There will be a tall building right in front of you in your North-East direction. Most hostiles will be present in this building's balconies, windows, and other such areas.

Move forward towards the building's area and take down all enemies you can see. Once they're wiped out, the firefight will stop temporarily, and the friendly forces will move in.

Link up and escort the armored vehicle

Fight enemy soldiers in the buildings

The next two objectives happen quickly in tandem. The game will allow you to take a breath as the shooting stops momentarily at this point in the Operation Gladius mission walkthrough in the Battlefield 6 campaign.

Once you've linked up with your forces, the vehicle moves forward. As you move on foot towards the East, enemy forces will begin shooting at you from great heights. Take note of their position and shoot back.

The fight further moves into the residential block. Fight enemies hiding in the buildings in the South. Keep moving forward and keep an eye on the windows, clearing them out one at a time. Use the grenade launcher to destroy an AFV, also in the South. You will also have to repair the friendly armored vehicle after taking out most of the enemies. Once you're done, you will receive your next objective.

Secure the alleyways

Repairing the armored vehicle in the Battlefield 6 Campaign

Your next objective in the Operation Gladius mission walkthrough in the Battlefield 6 campaign takes you through narrow alleys. Take a left after fixing the armored vehicle.

Move forward and clear the enemy in the southern window. You will face multiple targets in this small location. Take them all out. This will allow you to return to the armored vehicle.

Escort the armored vehicle

Destroy this tank using explosives

Moving forward, you will be assaulted by many enemies hiding in buildings and a tank. Quickly take a left and go inside a ruined building. Take down enemies after climbing the stairs to the first floor.

From this spot, you will be able to see enemies in the opposite buildings. You can also get a position over the tank and destroy it with some explosives, such as the C4.

Reach the overwatch position

A cutscene begins once you reach this position

The armored vehicle will encounter a roadblock further in the mission. You must go on foot. Take a right and follow the allies as you move towards the objective marker.

Enter the ruined building and climb all the way to the top. Take a right, go through the rooftop, and open the door guarded by your allies. At this point in the Battlefield 6 Campaign, a cutscene will play

3) Take back City Hall

Secure the square

Mark enemy positions you see during this scene

Mark all the enemy positions you see during the cutscene to help you through this final part of the mission in the Battlefield 6 Campaign. Once it's over, drop down and engage your enemies. Your job now is simple: shoot every enemy down.

You can isolate certain areas by holding 'Q' and clicking on Smoke. This will command your teammates to use smoke grenades. Go into the building closest to your left, in the South. Go all the way up and take down the Sniper.

You can then use this gun to kill other enemies holding rooftop positions. Kill the enemy holding the RPG turret and then use the weapon to destroy nearby troops.

Locate the PAX commander

Fight off enemy forces in the City Hall

Once you and your forces clear out the ground troops, the next step is to enter the City Hall building to find the commander. You will be surrounded by hostile forces inside the building. Keep your eyes peeled and take down as many as you can.

Move upstairs and through the doors to engage more enemies. At this point, the roof of the City Hall will be blown off, and you will be exposed to enemy fire on multiple sides. Take cover, recover health if needed, and return fire.

Quickly move to the opposite side of the hall where the objective marker is. Once you secure the room with the marker, the final cutscene will play.

This was the Operation Gladius mission walkthrough in the Battlefield 6 Campaign in detail. At the very end, Murphy and the allies realize that the Pax Armata commander has fled the scene and that they are too late to catch or eliminate him. A chopper arrives to get them to safety, and the mission ends. The next mission is Night Raid.

