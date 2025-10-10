How long is the Battlefield 6 campaign?

The Battlefield 6 campaign has nine different missions. The length of these missions is generally anywhere between 20-45 minutes each. However, it's only natural that not everyone will be able to finish it within this duration. Some players may take longer, and some may be able to finish the missions quickly. It all depends on their experience with FPS games and the BF6 beta.

That being said, the Battlefield 6 campaign is approximately 4-6 hours long at the normal difficulty level. Here's more.

Battlefield 6 campaign: All missions list

Still from the Battlefield 6 campaign (Image via EA)

Here is a list of all the Battlefield 6 missions:

Always Faithful

The Rock

Operation Gladius

Night Raid

No Sleep

Moving Mountains

Nile Guard

Operation Ember Strike

Always Forward

This is not all. After the last mission, Always Forward, there is also the ending cutscene, which is worth your while after grinding the campaign. Players who invested energy and time to see the story unfold should certainly see the ending cutscene to get the full campaign experience.

The scene is almost five minutes long, adding more time to the Battlefield 6 campaign. Most missions will take you approximately 30 minutes or under to beat. Let's discuss some specifics.

Also read: Battlefield 6 Campaign review

Approximate time to finish the missions

Chapter 6, Nile Guard, is perhaps one of the shortest missions in the game, and players should ideally be able to finish it in under 20 minutes. Apart from that, missions such as The Rock, Operation Gladius, and Night Raid should take players around 30 minutes each or less to finish.

On the other hand, the latter chapters, such as Moving Mountains, Operation Ember Strike, and Always Forward, may take one up to 40 minutes or slightly more to finish individually.

The time it takes to finish the Battlefield 6 campaign also depends on the difficulty level adjusted by the player. Naturally, the harder the difficulty, the longer it will take for you to finish the campaign. Players can expect to get downed in the game multiple times, especially during the last five missions, as the objectives become consistently more difficult to beat.

This means redoing a mission or objective multiple times, which further adds to the time taken to finish the campaign. However, on average, you should be able to finish it in 4-6 hours.

