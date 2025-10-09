Battlefield 6 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Battlefield 6 is finally arriving on October 10, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Time, and excitement across the community is at an all-time high. The game’s Open Beta was one of the most successful playtests ever, and even broke the record for the most concurrent players during Beta on Steam. Since then, the game has remained one of the top wishlisted and pre-ordered titles across all regions. With Black Ops 7 releasing just a few weeks later, this year could be one of the most competitive in FPS history.On that note, here's the release date and time of Battlefield 6 across major regions.Battlefield 6: Release date and times for all major regionsAccording to both the Steam and PlayStation Store listings, Battlefield 6 will officially launch on October 10, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Time. The game is available for pre-load so that players can jump straight in once it goes live. The initial download size is around 20GB, but with HD textures, campaign mode, and other additional files installed, the total size will reach around 60 GB.Here’s the release time converted according to major regions:Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): October 10, 2025, at 8:00 AMMountain Daylight Time (MDT): October 10, 2025, at 9:00 AMCentral Daylight Time (CDT): October 10, 2025, at 10:00 AMEastern Daylight Time (EDT): October 10, 2025, at 11:00 AMBritish Summer Time (BST): October 10, 2025, at 4:00 PMCentral European Summer Time (CEST): October 10, 2025, at 5:00 PMMoscow Standard Time (MSK): October 10, 2025, at 6:00 PMIndian Standard Time (IST): October 10, 2025, at 8:30 PMChina Standard Time (CST): October 10, 2025, at 11:00 PMJapan Standard Time (JST): October 11, 2025, at 12:00 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time: October 11, 2025, at 2:00 AMNew Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): October 11, 2025, at 4:00 AMBattlefield 6 live release countdownFor players who are looking for the exact time, here’s a live countdown timer. Once the timer reaches zero, the game will be officially launched:That's everything you need to know about Battlefield 6's release date and time.Read more related articles here:BF6 multiplayer review: The modern warfare we actually need right nowBF6 live action trailer takes a subtle shot at Call of DutyBF6 campaign's highest difficulty level leaked, and it's harder than you thinkBF6 campaign trailer: Here's what you might've missedBF6 launch patch notes: New refined movement, recoil adjustments, bug fixes, and more