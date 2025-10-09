Battlefield 6 release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 09, 2025 20:02 GMT
Battlefield 6 release date and time (Image via EA)
Battlefield 6 release date and time (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6 is finally arriving on October 10, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Time, and excitement across the community is at an all-time high. The game’s Open Beta was one of the most successful playtests ever, and even broke the record for the most concurrent players during Beta on Steam. Since then, the game has remained one of the top wishlisted and pre-ordered titles across all regions. With Black Ops 7 releasing just a few weeks later, this year could be one of the most competitive in FPS history.

On that note, here's the release date and time of Battlefield 6 across major regions.

Battlefield 6: Release date and times for all major regions

According to both the Steam and PlayStation Store listings, Battlefield 6 will officially launch on October 10, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Time. The game is available for pre-load so that players can jump straight in once it goes live. The initial download size is around 20GB, but with HD textures, campaign mode, and other additional files installed, the total size will reach around 60 GB.

Here’s the release time converted according to major regions:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): October 10, 2025, at 8:00 AM
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): October 10, 2025, at 9:00 AM
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): October 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): October 10, 2025, at 11:00 AM
  • British Summer Time (BST): October 10, 2025, at 4:00 PM
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): October 10, 2025, at 5:00 PM
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 10, 2025, at 6:00 PM
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): October 10, 2025, at 8:30 PM
  • China Standard Time (CST): October 10, 2025, at 11:00 PM
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): October 11, 2025, at 12:00 AM
  • Australian Eastern Daylight Time: October 11, 2025, at 2:00 AM
  • New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): October 11, 2025, at 4:00 AM
Battlefield 6 live release countdown

For players who are looking for the exact time, here’s a live countdown timer. Once the timer reaches zero, the game will be officially launched:

That's everything you need to know about Battlefield 6's release date and time.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
bell-icon Manage notifications