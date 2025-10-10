Operation Ember Strike mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Mission 8)

Operation Ember Strike is the eighth mission in the Battlefield 6 Campaign. Here, players take on the mantle of expert marksman Simone "Gecko" Espine. The purpose of this story mission is to disable the SAM (surface-to-air) network in Tajikistan. The operator is equipped with a sniper loadout, along with attack drones that will help monitor the target area and take out enemies from a distance.

Here's a detailed walkthrough for the Operation Ember Strike mission in the Battlefield 6 Campaign.

Battlefield 6 Campaign Mission 8: Operation Ember Strike

As explained earlier, the purpose of this mission is to locate and destroy the SAM network. Destroying these sites is necessary for the objective, as NATO's task force is preparing to launch an armed assault to decapitate the Pax Armata's leadership in Tajikistan. However, to do that, the enemies' air defense sites must be dealt with. Below is a complete overview of Mission 8 of the Battlefield 6 campaign.

Tajikistan valley in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA/YouTube@VA Headshots)

Recon the valley

As Gecko, use the surveillance drone to locate the hostile areas in the valley point of interest. After identifying the enemy position, use the drone to bomb the stronghold.

Locate the old fort

After destroying the hostiles, use the mobile vehicle to explore the valley and find the old fort area. After reaching the fort, use your sniper rifle to take out the enemies in your vicinity.

Disable the SAM network

Move to the overlook and use your goggles to scout the area. The main mission begins, and you have three new tasks to complete, where you must eliminate Datalinks Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie with the team of Operators. The locations will be marked on the map, and you can take them out in any order.

Destroying a Datalink in Battlefield 6 Mission 8 (Image via EA/YouTube@MichaelXboxEvolved)

You have to be careful, as the Datalink sites are heavily guarded by armed militia. After successfully locating a site, use your surveillance drone to bomb the enemies in the vicinity. After clearing the area, use C4 explosives to destroy the datalinks.

Destroy Datalink Delta

The final Datalink site, Delta, will be identified once Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie have been knocked down. It can be found past the hydroplant. Mid-route during this objective, your team will be countered by militia. Use guided missiles to destroy the incoming enemy reinforcements, then continue moving towards the target.

Get across the dam to Datalink Delta

Finding Datalink Delta in Operation Ember Strike (Image via EA/YouTube@VA Headshots)

After reaching the dam POI, use the mounted machine gun to eliminate the militia. You have to be careful, as this is a high-tension area where you'll be greeted with marksman enemies and missile launchers. After successfully progressing through the enemy line, place detonatives and destroy the final Datalink.

Take out mobile AAAs

The operators are notified that the SAM network is still operational. The party decides to blow the dam to destroy any remnants of the network. The final hindrance in the way is the enemy AAAs. You need to go back to the last POI and reach the top of the dam, then destroy the AAAs and the helicopter.

An air strike in Battlefield 6 Mission 8 (Image via EA/YouTube@VA Headshots)

You can easily do this with the help of a missile launcher. The chapter ends with a cutscene in which the squad descends through ropes and escapes the mission area while also witnessing the air strike by NATO, in which the POI is destroyed along with the Pax Armata forces.

This concludes our guide on the Operation Ember Strike mission in the Battlefield 6 Campaign.

