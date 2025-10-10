Moving Mountains mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Mission 6)

The Moving Mountains mission in Battlefield 6 is the sixth chapter in the Campaign. It begins in Brooklyn, which has been the victim of a Pax Armata attack. Dagger 1-3, comprising Murphy, Gecko, Lopez, and Carter, are in a vehicle heading through the streets when they come across the presidential motorcade. Seeing the condition of the surroundings, the team decides to pursue the President on foot.
This article will walk you through the Moving Mountains mission in Battlefield 6's Campaign.
Note: Parts of the article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.
Battlefield 6 Campaign Mission 6: Moving Mountains
Here is a complete overview of all the objectives in the sixth chapter of the Battlefield 6 Campaign and how you can complete them:
Reach The President
Reach the presidential motorcade
As soon as the mission starts, your first primary objective in the Moving Mountains chapter will be to reach the President. Your objective marker on the compass wants you to head 120m due west. Carter reminds you that the CAT team is also operating in this vicinity, and Dagger 1-3 has no radio contact with them.
Clear the Pax hostiles
As soon as you get closer to your marked objective, you will be tasked to clear out the Pax hostiles across the alley. They will be located on the upper floors of the brick-layered buildings. Maintain a safe distance and take them out with the help of your long-range scope.
Use the metal stairway on the right of the alley to get to the first floor or a building that provides a bird's eye view of the buildings across the street. Use this position to take out the Pax hostiles.
Clear the hostiles from the fire station
After you take down the first wave, a Pax convoy will arrive as reinforcement to repel you and the CAT team. Your task is to assist your allies in clearing the fire station on the opposite side of the street. As soon as you reach the station, be alert and clear out the Pax hostiles inside the building.
Reach President Fernandez
After the fire station is clear of hostile units, head up the stairs inside the building to make your way to the first floor. Group up with the CAT team and the President for an ensuing cutscene.
Extract the President
Secure the rooftop for Marine One
Your second objective in the Moving Mountains mission will be securing the extraction zone for President Fernandez. He states his intention for extraction to his security detail and Dagger 1-3. Following this, you must head to the rooftop and make sure it's clear for the Marine One team.
Clear out all the rooms on the second floor of the fire station and reach the rooftop using the ladder on the terrace. As soon as the Marine One heli comes close to the Landing Zone (LZ), Kincaid manages to ambush them and take down the first chopper.
Eliminate the drones
After Marine One falls back to avoid further casualties, stick to the rooftops and take down all the ambushing drones. They will swarm you from all sides, so make sure you take cover and destroy them quickly.
Return to the fire station
After receiving new orders, climb down the same way you came to reach the President. A cutscene plays and informs Dagger 1-3 of the casualties. Murphy and Gecko will then be tasked to take out the drone operators to ease the pressure on "Everest" (President Fernandez's codename).
Destroy Drone Command
Exit the fire station
Head down from the stairs to the ground floor and reach the alley behind the station. Gecko will lead the way. As you exit, be sure to check each room for any collectibles or ammunition.
Find the drone command center
Head across the street and into the alley towards the south. As soon as you reach a narrow passage with stairs leading to a park, a Pax vehicle filled with hostiles will show up. Avoid shooting them so that you can stay undetected. Cross the four-lane road to reach Prospect Park and locate the drone operators and their flight path.
As soon as you reach the playground in the park, you will find Pax hostiles. Take them all out and head further inside the park. There will be a gunner, several armed Pax soldiers, and a swarm of drones waiting. You can utilize the machine gun to eliminate all the hostiles near you.
After you clear the second area, head further inside the park. The third section will have another wave of Pax hostiles that you need to take out. A few will be hiding behind the excavators, so be wary of ambushes.
Head down from the construction section and utilize Gecko's recon skill to acquire additional intel.
Clear the hostiles from Endale Arch
As soon as you reach the bottom of the road heading down from the construction section, an armored vehicle will arrive to block your path. Carefully take it down using your C4s. Cross the street to reach Endale Arch, where the drone operators are hiding. Take out all the Pax units underneath the arch.
Stay alert until the C4 is planted, and take cover for detonation
Protect Gecko while she plants all the explosives. As soon as she is done, she will alert you to take cover. Head out to a safe distance and blow the bunker up, thus thwarting the drone coverage of Pax Armata.
Reach Forward Operating Base
Regroup with Lopez
The next primary objective in Moving Mountains will be reaching the Fulton FOB. A vehicle will arrive to take you and Gecko back to Lopez and Carter. Get inside it and take the gunner position.
Your job is to provide cover for the "Beast", which carries "Everest" safely. As soon as both vehicles pick up speed, two Pax vehicles will approach from the right. Quickly take them out before they can harm President Fernandez.
After this encounter, two additional Pax vehicles will approach from the left. Take them as soon as possible. Additional hostile vehicles will appear to cut off the "Beast" limo and you. The machine gun on your vehicles will then be destroyed, and you will be separated from the President's limo. Use your assault rifle to kill your pursuers as you make your way back to the "Beast".
An armored truck will show up on your left. Since your bullets can't put a dent in it, use the crane holding a cargo crate ahead of you. Look up and shoot the red joints to release the crate, which will then take the armored vehicle off your tail.
After this, a tank will show up to block your path. As a cutscene ensues, your vehicle gets taken underground as a building collapses close by.
Proceed through the subway
The next section of the Moving Mountains mission takes place underground. Both you and Gecko must reach the Forward Operating Base through the subway tracks. Use your night vision to make your way across the dilapidated tunnel.
As soon as you find red flares, take your night vision down and clear out all the Pax hostiles ahead of you. Approach cautiously, as they can hide in corners waiting for you. After you reach a subway station, climb up and clear out all Pax Armata units in the vicinity.
Reach the other side of the station and make your way out using the stairs. As you reach the streets of Brooklyn once again, your primary task will be reaching the Fulton Ferry.
Secure Forward Operating Base
Secure the Empire Fulton FOB
At this point, the new primary objective for Dagger 1-3 in the Moving Mountains mission is to secure the Fulton FOB. Head closer to the riverside and take out the Pax soldiers hiding inside the remnants of buildings. Be wary of armored vehicles that block your path. Use the shoulder-mounted launcher to take it down. Keep heading left to meet up with an allied team and sandwich the Pax forces.
Head inside the Forward Operating Base and clear out the horde of Pax Armata that has taken control of the building.
Regroup with Carter
After securing the Fulton FOB, you need to head back and regroup with Carter. However, a new wave of Pax forces will arrive to hold you back.
Hold Empire Fulton FOB
Use the sandbags on top of the containers to secure an advantageous angle over the Pax hostiles, then mow them down using the LMGs lying around. When armored vehicles and tanks approach the FOB during the Moving Mountains mission, head back and use your shoulder-mounted launcher and the stationary missile launcher to take them out.
Extract The President
Get to the RHIB
The final primary objective in the Moving Mountains chapter is ensuring the President's safe extraction. After clearing out the invading Pax forces, head to the RHIB. As you get closer to the ferry, a cutscene plays, and the extraction RHIB gets blown up by some Pax units near the carousel.
Investigate the carousel
As you and Carter split up to investigate the carousel, a cutscene ensues where Murphy gets ambushed by Kincaid. The latter punches Murphy to a bloody state while keeping him pinned to the ground. Before he can land his final punch, Carter shows up behind Kincaid and stops him.
However, Carter gets distracted by a Pax soldier, and right then, Kincaid knifes him down. As the Pax soldier holds a gun to Murphy, Kincaid stabs Carter once again before heading out to their exfiltration point. Murphy spends his last moments with Carter, where he asks Dylan to be the new leader of the Dagger team.
This marks the end of the Moving Mountains mission in Battlefield 6.
