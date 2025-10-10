Nile Guard mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Mission 7)

The Nile Guard mission in Battlefield 6 is the seventh chapter in the campaign. Following a brutal attack on Brooklyn, Kincaid's history with Carter surfaces, and Mills' knowledge of the situation makes Murphy and Hemlock look at her as a traitor. Meanwhile, President Fernandez declares war against Pax Armata and calls to all allies around the globe.
This takes us to Egypt, where Al-Khatib, in control of a tank, leads us through an encounter between the Nile Guard Unit 777 and Pax forces in the area. This article will walk you through the Nile Guard mission in Battlefield 6.
Battlefield 6 Campaign mission 7: Nile Guard
Here is a complete overview of all the objectives in the seventh chapter of the Battlefield 6 Campaign and how you can complete them:
Break The Siege
Intercept Pax
The mission opens with a fleet of tanks heading north to intercept Pax forces. The first objective in the Nile Guard mission will have you heading towards Pax forces to intercept them. As soon as you reach an overpass, you will encounter several armored Pax Armata vehicles.
Break through the first checkpoint
Hit the hostile armor with 120mm APFSDS rounds to weaken it. You will also have access to 120mm Heat-MP-T rounds, which can be easily switched to. After taking down a few hostile vehicles, several more will appear near the overpass. Keep your distance and maintain an advantageous line of sight to take them down.
Clear the Clover intersection
After clearing the checkpoint, cross the overpass and head straight ahead. Watch out for missile launcher stations at the edges of the road that can open fire at your fleet.
Keep moving ahead until you come across an intersection with several additional Pax armored vehicles. Take your time and slowly destroy their armor without losing a positional advantage. Head right to advance past this second overpass and hunt down all the additional armored cars.
Save Captain Yasta
Reach the crash site
After clearing the intersection, your primary objective in Nile Guard will be rescuing Captain Yasta after the Vortex 2-1 chopper gets taken down by stinger missiles.
Split up from the tank convoy and head towards the crash site. You will be accompanied by a few armored vehicles. As you switch to the close networked streets from the freeway, Pax hostiles will try to ambush you with missile launchers in buildings alongside the road. Take them down before proceeding.
Watch out for hostiles on balconies. Use the LMG of the tank to deal with Pax infantry easily. Cross the tight-knit alleys to finally reach the objective marker. After getting to the designated location, a blocked path will force your units to proceed on foot.
Rescue the survivors
Proceed through the buildings on the left side of the tank, and find open doorways to avoid having to climb walls. You will soon be greeted by Pax forces welcoming you with gunfire.
Use the sandbags for cover and take them down one by one. Watch out for snipers in the buildings across from the open space where you are engaging all the Pax hostiles. As you slowly reach the crash site, help the surviving pilot climb out of the burning chassis of his heli.
This concludes the Nile Guard mission in Battlefield 6.
