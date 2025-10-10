Nile Guard mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Mission 7)

The Nile Guard mission in Battlefield 6 is the seventh chapter in the campaign. Following a brutal attack on Brooklyn, Kincaid's history with Carter surfaces, and Mills' knowledge of the situation makes Murphy and Hemlock look at her as a traitor. Meanwhile, President Fernandez declares war against Pax Armata and calls to all allies around the globe.

Ad

This takes us to Egypt, where Al-Khatib, in control of a tank, leads us through an encounter between the Nile Guard Unit 777 and Pax forces in the area. This article will walk you through the Nile Guard mission in Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 Campaign mission 7: Nile Guard

Here is a complete overview of all the objectives in the seventh chapter of the Battlefield 6 Campaign and how you can complete them:

Ad

Trending

Break The Siege

Intercept Pax

The mission opens with a fleet of tanks heading north to intercept Pax forces. The first objective in the Nile Guard mission will have you heading towards Pax forces to intercept them. As soon as you reach an overpass, you will encounter several armored Pax Armata vehicles.

Defeating Pax Armata tanks in the Nile Guard mission (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Break through the first checkpoint

Ad

Hit the hostile armor with 120mm APFSDS rounds to weaken it. You will also have access to 120mm Heat-MP-T rounds, which can be easily switched to. After taking down a few hostile vehicles, several more will appear near the overpass. Keep your distance and maintain an advantageous line of sight to take them down.

Clear the Clover intersection

After clearing the checkpoint, cross the overpass and head straight ahead. Watch out for missile launcher stations at the edges of the road that can open fire at your fleet.

Ad

Keep moving ahead until you come across an intersection with several additional Pax armored vehicles. Take your time and slowly destroy their armor without losing a positional advantage. Head right to advance past this second overpass and hunt down all the additional armored cars.

The Pyramid of Giza is visible on the horizon (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Also read: How long is the Battlefield 6 campaign?

Ad

Save Captain Yasta

Reach the crash site

After clearing the intersection, your primary objective in Nile Guard will be rescuing Captain Yasta after the Vortex 2-1 chopper gets taken down by stinger missiles.

Split up from the tank convoy and head towards the crash site. You will be accompanied by a few armored vehicles. As you switch to the close networked streets from the freeway, Pax hostiles will try to ambush you with missile launchers in buildings alongside the road. Take them down before proceeding.

Ad

Watch out for hostiles on balconies. Use the LMG of the tank to deal with Pax infantry easily. Cross the tight-knit alleys to finally reach the objective marker. After getting to the designated location, a blocked path will force your units to proceed on foot.

Rescuing Captain Yasta in Nile Guard (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Also read: Battlefield 6 "game servers full": Queue time explained

Ad

Rescue the survivors

Proceed through the buildings on the left side of the tank, and find open doorways to avoid having to climb walls. You will soon be greeted by Pax forces welcoming you with gunfire.

Use the sandbags for cover and take them down one by one. Watch out for snipers in the buildings across from the open space where you are engaging all the Pax hostiles. As you slowly reach the crash site, help the surviving pilot climb out of the burning chassis of his heli.

Ad

This concludes the Nile Guard mission in Battlefield 6. For additional guides and updates, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.