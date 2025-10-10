Always Forward mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Mission 9)

Mission 9: Always Forward is the last chapter in the Battlefield 6 Campaign. The mission objective is described as the final assault, where you play as General Sergeant Dylan Murphy to disarm the hypersonic missile system carrying NXC. In order to do this, you must advance to the Pax Armata's stronghold and stop the high-value target named Kincaid.
This article covers the Always Forward mission in the Battlefield 6 Campaign.
Battlefield 6 Campaign Mission 9: Always Forward
Here's a detailed breakdown of all the primary objectives in the ninth mission of the Battlefield 6 campaign and how you can complete them.
Reach the overlook
You start the mission as General Sergeant Murphy in Tajikistan. You must move forward while clearing a heavily armed Pax outpost that is guarding the way to the main base. After completing the objective, you have to regroup and wait for Gecko to call for an airstrike.
Disable the NXC launchers
After reaching the overlook, your next job is to disarm the NXC hypersonic missiles, Alpha and Bravo. You must destroy them; otherwise, the mission will fail. You will be confronted with a Pax jet that you have to take down while making your way to the Alpha silo. It can be destroyed with a rocket launcher.
The battle doesn't end here, as a second silo will appear, and it's even more tankier than the previous one. You have to fight the enemies in your vicinity to reach the Bravo control room and disable the second missile with the help of Hemlock.
Find Kincaid
After disabling the missiles, Dagger 1-3 must locate and eliminate the high-value target, Alex Kincaid. You must reach the control room and the bunker and eliminate the opponents in the way. After reaching the control room and capturing Kincaid, the story takes a new direction.
Alex reveals that the Mills and a mole within the CIA were behind the creation of the Pax Armata. As Kincaid prepares to reveal additional details during the interrogation, he is swiftly neutralized by Hemlock, who was likely acting on Mills' orders.
Escape the bunker
As Kincaid finally meets his demise, it is clear that Mills has been running the show all along. She disabled all the comms to Dagger, leaving them behind while sending a friendly bomber to eliminate the squad along with the entire POI. The final task is an evacuation mission where you must escape the bunker and make your way to the roof. The mission ends as the facility is blown to bits, marking the end of the final chapter of the Battlefield 6 Campaign.
