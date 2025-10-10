All difficulties in Battlefield 6 Campaign and which one should you choose?

Battlefield 6 Campaign is officially available now to play, and you may be wondering how many difficulty options are available and which one you should select. After almost seven years, a dedicated campaign mode has returned to Battlefield, but it won't be too long and can be completed within a few hours, possibly in one sitting.

Ad

Choosing the right difficulty option will enhance your campaign experience and can also affect how long it takes to complete.

In this article, we will cover all the available difficulty levels in the Battlefield 6 Campaign and provide details about each difficulty so that you can decide which one to choose for the best experience in this narrative mode.

Battlefield 6 Campaign: All available difficulties explored

In the Battlefield 6 Campaign, there are four difficulty options to choose from. Below are the options along with their in-game descriptions:

Ad

Trending

Recruit: For players who want to focus on the story.

For players who want to focus on the story. Regular: For players who want a balanced combat experience.

For players who want a balanced combat experience. Veteran: For experienced players who want a challenge.

For experienced players who want a challenge. Hardcore: For players who want maximum challenge, no revives. The ultimate test.

All available difficulty options in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Image via EA)

From this, you now have an idea of what the game offers across different difficulty options. If you are new to the FPS genre and just want to enjoy the narrative without facing challenging enemies, where you can have a relaxed, laid-back experience, Recruit is the best choice for you.

Ad

If you want a balanced experience, where enemies are stronger and provide some challenge, go for Regular. This is the option most players choose for their first playthrough.

For players who want tougher enemies and more combat challenge, Veteran difficulty is the recommended choice.

And if you love a real challenge and want to test your limits, choose Hardcore. In this mode, AI enemies are at their strongest, and you won’t have the revive option. In the other three difficulties, when you get knocked down, your teammates can revive you, with two revives available per mission. Hardcore removes this special feature entirely.

Ad

Also read: Battlefield 6 launch patch notes: New refined movement, recoil adjustments, bug fixes, and more

However, don’t worry too much about choosing a difficulty, as the developers have added the option to change it at any point during your gameplay. You can experiment to see which difficulty suits you best and enjoy the campaign experience.

If you select the Regular option and play the game without hunting for collectibles, you can complete it within 4–5 hours. However, as you choose higher difficulty options, the challenge increases, and it takes more time to finish the game. If you enjoy exploring every corner and want to collect all 30 collectibles, you may need twice as much time.

Ad

For the latest Battlefield news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.