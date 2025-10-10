All difficulties in Battlefield 6 Campaign and which one should you choose?

Battlefield 6 Campaign is officially available now to play, and you may be wondering how many difficulty options are available and which one you should select. After almost seven years, a dedicated campaign mode has returned to Battlefield, but it won't be too long and can be completed within a few hours, possibly in one sitting.
Choosing the right difficulty option will enhance your campaign experience and can also affect how long it takes to complete.
In this article, we will cover all the available difficulty levels in the Battlefield 6 Campaign and provide details about each difficulty so that you can decide which one to choose for the best experience in this narrative mode.
Battlefield 6 Campaign: All available difficulties explored
In the Battlefield 6 Campaign, there are four difficulty options to choose from. Below are the options along with their in-game descriptions:
- Recruit: For players who want to focus on the story.
- Regular: For players who want a balanced combat experience.
- Veteran: For experienced players who want a challenge.
- Hardcore: For players who want maximum challenge, no revives. The ultimate test.
From this, you now have an idea of what the game offers across different difficulty options. If you are new to the FPS genre and just want to enjoy the narrative without facing challenging enemies, where you can have a relaxed, laid-back experience, Recruit is the best choice for you.
If you want a balanced experience, where enemies are stronger and provide some challenge, go for Regular. This is the option most players choose for their first playthrough.
For players who want tougher enemies and more combat challenge, Veteran difficulty is the recommended choice.
And if you love a real challenge and want to test your limits, choose Hardcore. In this mode, AI enemies are at their strongest, and you won’t have the revive option. In the other three difficulties, when you get knocked down, your teammates can revive you, with two revives available per mission. Hardcore removes this special feature entirely.
However, don’t worry too much about choosing a difficulty, as the developers have added the option to change it at any point during your gameplay. You can experiment to see which difficulty suits you best and enjoy the campaign experience.
If you select the Regular option and play the game without hunting for collectibles, you can complete it within 4–5 hours. However, as you choose higher difficulty options, the challenge increases, and it takes more time to finish the game. If you enjoy exploring every corner and want to collect all 30 collectibles, you may need twice as much time.
