Battlefield 6: Best Recon class loadout guide

Battlefield 6 is out, and if sniping is right up your alley, you're definitely in need of a Recon class loadout guide. The Recon class, as is evident, is primarily tasked with spotting enemies on the battlefield, providing their teammates with intel, and, of course, taking out enemies from far away.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the best Recon class loadout in Battlefield 6. Read below to know more.

Best Recon class loadout in Battlefield 6

Abilities

The Recon's class passive ability allows them to track enemies through all the dust and debris. This provides them, and their team, with a massive advantage, as they can take out enemies before they are spotted.

You also get access to three other abilities, which include

UAV Overwatch: You can call in a UAV drone in-game. It will provide you with active location pings for all enemies within a 100-meter radius for 60 seconds.

You can call in a UAV drone in-game. It will provide you with active location pings for all enemies within a 100-meter radius for 60 seconds. Confirmed Kill: All enemies that you headshot cannot be revived.

All enemies that you headshot cannot be revived. Target Acquired: Dealing damage to enemy players marks them for your teammates.

Weapon

To achieve the best possible Recon class loadout in Battlefield 6, you need to equip the M2010 ESR Sniper rifle, and alongside it, the P18 Pistol as your secondary.

M2010 ESR Sniper Rifle is the signature weaopn for the Recon class loadout in BF6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Here's a look at the different attachments you need to pair with each weapon:

M2010 ESR Sniper Rifle attachments:

Optic : S-VPS 6.00x

: S-VPS 6.00x Muzzle: Flash Hider

Flash Hider Magazine: 5RND Magazine

5RND Magazine Ammunition : Tungsten Core

: Tungsten Core Barrel: 26" Carbon Barrel

P18 attachments:

Optic: Mini Flex 1.00x

Mini Flex 1.00x Barrel: 3.9" Pencil Barrel

3.9" Pencil Barrel Magazine: 17RND Magazine

17RND Magazine Muzzle: Standard Suppressor

Standard Suppressor Ammunition: Full metal Jacket

Gadgets and throwables

The Recon Class in Battlefield 6 gets access to the following gadgets and throwables in-game:

Gadgets

Motion Sensor (Signature)

Laser Designator

Tracer Dart

Anti-Personnel Mine

Sniper Decoy

C-4 Explosives

Recon Drone

Throwables

Frag Grenade

Throwing Knife

Proximity Detector

Depending on your playstyle, we believe that you should keep switching your gadgets and throwables. The Motion Sensor definitely is a great item to start with. As you level up, you can try out the different tools in your arsenal and see what fits best with your playstyle.

For starters, you can never go wrong with the Motion Sensor and the Frag Grenade equipped.

That's everything that you need to know about the best Recon class loadout for Battlefield 6.

