  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA apologizes for Battlefield 6 launch errors, promises free rewards, including Battle Pass

EA apologizes for Battlefield 6 launch errors, promises free rewards, including Battle Pass

By Pranoy Dey
Published Oct 11, 2025 04:52 GMT
EA is compensating players with various perks following the Battlefied 6 outrage. (Image via EA)
EA is compensating players with various perks following the Battlefied 6 outrage (Image via EA)

EA has issued an apology for the Battlefield 6 launch errors, compensating players with a free Battle Pass and additional exclusive items. Ever since Battlefield 6 launched, many players have reported server crashes, connection issues, and "server full" messages popping up repeatedly.

Ad

In an X post on the official Battlefield account, EA acknowledged these problems, announcing that it has rolled out a fix and will compensate all affected players.

EA is compensating players with a free Battle Pass after Battlefield 6 launch errors

In the X post, EA said it would provide freebies to all players impacted by Battlefield 6 launch errors. Those who have the EA app and have been impacted by these issues will receive 12 Hardware and 12 Career 60-Minute Boosters. They can claim these rewards, which are said to arrive this weekend, from their in-game inbox.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Read more: Battlefield 6 multiplayer review: The modern warfare we actually need right now

Additionally, EA is granting impacted players full access to a seasonal Battle Pass. However, this is only applicable to users who purchased the Phantom Edition of Battlefield 6. Phantom Edition users will have access to the full Battle Pass for Season 2.

Following the release of Battlefield 6, players started reporting login problems across all platforms, with many facing the "Content not installed" error when trying to launch the game.

Ad

The Battlefield 6 launch errors quickly gained attention on platforms like Reddit and X, confirming that a large number of players worldwide were affected. These types of issues are not surprising, especially given the hype that the game has created over the past few months. Although the servers are back to normal for many players, some are still experiencing the same issues.

Check out: Battlefield 6 Launch Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

Ad

Until the servers are fully stable, it’s unclear when everyone will be able to log in again and claim the perks that EA promised.

Check out the links below for more Battlefield 6 guides and news:

About the author
Pranoy Dey

Pranoy Dey

Twitter icon

Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.

Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.

Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications