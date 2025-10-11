EA apologizes for Battlefield 6 launch errors, promises free rewards, including Battle Pass

EA has issued an apology for the Battlefield 6 launch errors, compensating players with a free Battle Pass and additional exclusive items. Ever since Battlefield 6 launched, many players have reported server crashes, connection issues, and &quot;server full&quot; messages popping up repeatedly. In an X post on the official Battlefield account, EA acknowledged these problems, announcing that it has rolled out a fix and will compensate all affected players.EA is compensating players with a free Battle Pass after Battlefield 6 launch errorsIn the X post, EA said it would provide freebies to all players impacted by Battlefield 6 launch errors. Those who have the EA app and have been impacted by these issues will receive 12 Hardware and 12 Career 60-Minute Boosters. They can claim these rewards, which are said to arrive this weekend, from their in-game inbox.Read more: Battlefield 6 multiplayer review: The modern warfare we actually need right nowAdditionally, EA is granting impacted players full access to a seasonal Battle Pass. However, this is only applicable to users who purchased the Phantom Edition of Battlefield 6. Phantom Edition users will have access to the full Battle Pass for Season 2. Following the release of Battlefield 6, players started reporting login problems across all platforms, with many facing the &quot;Content not installed&quot; error when trying to launch the game.The Battlefield 6 launch errors quickly gained attention on platforms like Reddit and X, confirming that a large number of players worldwide were affected. These types of issues are not surprising, especially given the hype that the game has created over the past few months. Although the servers are back to normal for many players, some are still experiencing the same issues.Check out: Battlefield 6 Launch Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to getUntil the servers are fully stable, it’s unclear when everyone will be able to log in again and claim the perks that EA promised.Check out the links below for more Battlefield 6 guides and news:All challenges and rewards in Battlefield 6 campaignBF6 Campaign review: A visual spectacle let down by its storyBest controller settings for BF6 explored