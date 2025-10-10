Battlefield 6 players are getting multiplayer not owned error after launch

Battlefield 6 launched recently, and some players have been encountering an issue that says the multiplayer content is not owned on the account. This problem seems to be occurring for fans who are trying to access the game through EA’s application. It could become a game-breaking bug as it prevents players from entering the game altogether, even after users wait in the in-game queue to log in.This article will highlight Battlefield 6’s multiplayer content not owned error in the EA app.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Battlefield 6 EA app multiplayer error prevents players from entering gameBattlefield 6’s global launch is surrounded by a lot of hype as the community floods the servers to experience EA’s latest shooter title. However, there seems to be an issue hindering the overall gameplay experience. The problem is possibly only coming up for fans who have installed the game directly from the EA app.Also read: Battlefield 6 &quot;game servers full&quot;: Queue time explainedThe Battlefield 6 multiplayer content not owned error is creating a lot of issues as players wait their turn in a long login queue, only to be met with a bug informing they do not have access. While the error does not prevent the game from booting up, it does not allow users to play the game. This new error seems to be limited to only PC players at the time of writing this article, but could translate to other supported clients like Steam.Battlefield 6 is a fresh release, and it is expected to arrive with a few glitches. Online multiplayer titles that host a massive number of players often face such issues during launch. However, the devs are likely aware of such problems and may deploy the necessary fixes soon.Fans can keep an eye out for the official Battlefield 6 X page and website for more information about fixes. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.All difficulties in Battlefield 6 Campaign and which one should you choose?All challenges and rewards in Battlefield 6 campaignBattlefield 6 not launching on Steam: Possible fixes and reasonsIs Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition worth buying?