Battlefield 6 not launching on Steam: Possible fixes and reasons

Battlefield 6 not launching on Steam could be one of the issues that some fans are facing. The game’s global launch was completed recently, which opened the official servers for the whole community. While the devs have already added a login queue process to smooth the process and avoid overloading the servers, there seems to be an issue with the game on the Steam platform.This article will highlight potential fixes and reasons for Battlefield 6 not launching on Steam.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The methods listed in this article are workarounds and may or may not work for every individual.How to possibly fix Battlefield 6 not launching on SteamHere is a list of all potential fixes for Battlefield 6 not launching on Steam that you can try:Check Internet connectionMake sure that your internet connection is active and working properly. You can also try restarting the network router to receive a fresh connection after the hardware reboots. This step can sometimes help you solve some problems related to the internet connection. In case you are unable to connect to the official Steam servers and go online, you could try reaching out to the official ISP support team for more assistance.Restart SteamYou can also try restarting the entire Steam client from scratch. Open up Task Manager on your system and exit the Steam application. Once this is done, you can start up the client again. Keep a lookout for the Steam client status and if it is able to go online or start in offline mode. If it boots up in offline mode, you will need to click on the Steam button and get the application to go online.Also read: All missions in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Complete list)Background applicationsTry closing all background applications that could be cluttering the system or loading up your internet connection. Then restart Steam and try to launch the game again. This can sometimes help you prevent different applications from clashing and help the game boot up as intended.Check File IntegrityBattlefield 6 may need a quick file check on Steam if this problem keeps occurring. You can complete this process by right-clicking on the game name in the client’s Library and then selecting Properties. Go to the Installed Files tab and click on Verify integrity of game files. This feature can take a while to complete as it will scan all the local files for the game. If there are any problems, Steam will automatically download and install the necessary files.ReinstallYou can choose to reinstall the whole game if nothing seems to work. However, it is recommended to wait for any news from the devs, as the team may already be aware of the problem and working to provide an official fix for the recurring problem.Possible reasonsThe recent launch of Battlefield 6 is surrounded by a lot of hype. This means that the official servers would be crowded as fans try to get into the game and experience EA’s latest shooter title. Such an event could cause the game servers to face heavy loads, making it difficult for all users to connect.Read more: Battlefield 6 &quot;game servers full&quot;: Queue time explainedThe problem could also be on the user’s side. If the game files are damaged, corrupted, or missing, Battlefield 6 will likely fail to launch. Online multiplayer titles have several features and files that function together for a smooth gameplay experience. The failure of crucial files can potentially cause the game to not launch.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.How to create maps in Battlefield 6 PortalBattlefield 6 server status: Is it down right now?All modes in Battlefield 6Is Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition worth buying?