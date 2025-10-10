How to create maps in Battlefield 6 Portal

Battlefield 6 Portal is one of the most anticipated game modes on EA's latest entry in the franchise. Releasing on October 10, 2025, players can create their own matches, maps, and game formats in the game, and Portal is the definitive tool to let your creative brushes fly.

Before you can start creating customized experiences, you must fulfill a few prerequisites. This article will guide you through the steps to create maps and experiences in Battlefield 6 Portal.

Creating maps in Battlefield 6 Portal

Downloading Portal SDK

Visit the official BF Portal experiences website and sign in with your EA account. This will redirect you to another page, where you will get the option to download the Portal SDK version 1.0.1.0. After downloading the file (~2.3 GB), you must unzip it to an appropriate location.

Download SDK for BF6 Portal (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Go through the README.html file to get more details on key features and how to get started with the basics of Battlefield 6 Portal. Most of the keybinds and navigational methods are mentioned here.

Launching Godot

Head back to the root directory of the unzipped folder and launch the Godot stable executable file. Next, drag and drop the project.godot file from the GodotProject folder into the game engine you just opened. Click on the BF6 Portal project and let it open. This can take a while, so please be patient while the engine boots up completely.

Opening Battlefield 6 Portal Project in Godot Engine (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Heading into map creation

As soon as the Godot Engine is running the Portal project, click the Portal Setup button, found on the toolbar towards the right side. This will set up Python and a virtual environment. Note that this process may also require some time, since the engine will be installing packages in the virtual environment.

Once this step is completed, a text box with the "Completed Setup" message will pop up. Click OK and head down to the Object Library at the bottom of the screen. This will give you access to all assets linked to their particular maps, distributed among tabs.

Collision polygons for map boundary in Battlefield 6 Portal project (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Next, follow these steps to open maps for editing:

After the Portal Setup from the aforementioned steps has been completed, click Scene in the top toolbar

from the aforementioned steps has been completed, click in the top toolbar Click Open Scene , and from the newly opened window, head over to the levels folder to open a map file

, and from the newly opened window, head over to the folder to open a map file After this is done, you can edit various parameters located on the Scene tab in the left side toolbar

Editing maps in Battlefield 6 Portal

There are a few things one should keep in mind while editing maps and adding assets in the Portal Project:

TEAM_1_HQ and TEAM_2_HQ on the left toolbar have spawn point assets for either team. You can edit them to your liking in a three-dimensional space .

and on the left toolbar have spawn point assets for either team. You can edit them to your liking in a . To add additional objects, use the FileSystem toolbar and go through the objects folder.

toolbar and go through the objects folder. Always remember to utilize objects that have the .tscn file type.

file type. Not all assets are allowed on every map. They are confined to their specific sites .

. Visual and sound effects are allowed on every map without limitation.

Objects must have a uniform scale to work in-game.

Spawning assets on the map terrain

Initially, adding assets to a map on the Godot Engine will have them floating in the air. To avoid this, you must follow a few steps:

Head over to the Scene toolbar and right-click the MP_<mapname>_Terrain and then tick Editable Children . This will create a new Mesh option in the toolbar.

toolbar and right-click the and then tick . This will create a new option in the toolbar. Right-click this and tick Editable Children once again. This will create a new Terrain option under the Mesh section.

once again. This will create a new option under the section. Click the Mesh button on the top toolbar beside the Transform and View option, and click Create Collision Shape .

button on the beside the and option, and click . Change the Collision Shape placement to Static Body Child and keep the Shape Type as Trimesh .

placement to and keep the as . Click Create. This will generate a blue mesh all across the terrain. Note that this process may take some time.

Creating Collision Shapes for Battlefield 6 Portal (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Now, when you spawn objects in that map, they will spawn directly on the terrain. If you want to do the same for buildings and other assets in the map, follow the aforementioned process for the MP_<mapname>_Assets file. Note that generating a trimesh for assets can take significantly longer than terrain.

Exporting your project from Battlefield 6 Portal Godot engine

After you have created your own personalized experience, click the MemoryTool beside the BFPortal tab on the bottom right toolbar. Click Refresh to get the total object count. If everything is in order, head to the BFPortal tab and click Export Current Level.

Uploading Battlefield 6 Portal export file (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

To access your exported level, click Open Exports, and you will find a .json file. This file needs to be uploaded to the Battlefield 6 Portal experiences page. To do so, follow these steps:

On the BF6 Portal experiences page, click My Experiences and click Start Editing .

and click . In the next screen, click Default and then click Start Editing again. This will open up the Settings screen.

and then click again. This will open up the screen. Click the Map Rotation from the tabs on the left side and select the map you edited.

from the tabs on the left side and select the map you edited. Click the Attach spatial JSON file option and upload your exported file.

option and your exported file. Finally, click Save and Publish at the top right. This will allow you to access and play your projects in-game.

That concludes our step-by-step guide to get started with Battlefield 6 Portal and creating new maps and user experiences through the Godot Engine.

