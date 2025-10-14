Battlefield 6 jet guide: How to fly, tips and tricks explained

Battlefield 6 jets are some of the most influential vehicles in the game. Thanks to their freedom of movement, they can acquire a ton of information in a matter of seconds. Having a bird's eye view of the battlefield at all times and possessing a lethal arsenal of weapons makes them a menace in the right hands.

Ad

But let's face it, you can't just walk up to a jet, get inside it, and expect to pull off even the basic responsibilities. This is mainly because controlling a vehicle in a three-dimensional space will take some time for you to get accustomed to it.

That is where this Battlefield 6 jet guide aims to assist with some basic tips and tricks on flying.

How to fly Battlefield 6 jets

Before learning how to fly jets, you must understand a few terms:

Ad

Trending

Pitch - Makes your Jet's nose lift up or point down

- Makes your Jet's nose lift up or point down Yaw - Uses the rudder to slightly move your jet to the left or the right

- Uses the rudder to slightly move your jet to the left or the right Roll - Rotates the jet and its wings towards a direction without changing its nose position

For ground vehicles and infantry, you use the entire mousepad to aim in a three-dimensional perspective. However, to fly jets optimally, it's quite the opposite. You cannot use your fundamental aiming skill with a jet, as it will only roll your vehicles.

Ad

Understanding Battlefield 6 jet movement (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

To tackle this, there are two ways to rewire your muscle memory. You can either learn how to use your mouse to get used to the default Battlefield 6 jet keybinds or crank things up a notch and get a more optimized setup to separate movement from aim controls.

Ad

Using your mouse with default keybinds

The most important thing to note in default keybinds is that you cannot use your mouse to aim like you do in ground vehicles or infantry. Instead, consider your mousepad a 2-dimensional graph where you must move your mouse left and right to roll and then pitch up to finally aim towards the right.

Roll and Pitch Up/Down to aim horizontally (Image via SK Gaming)

The biggest drawback in using the default keybinds for jets is that pitch up and pitch down require constant input. This means you cannot simply move your mouse up and expect the jet nose to keep lifting; it will only do so as long as the mouse is moving up.

Ad

To tackle this problem, a more advanced setup separates jet movement and aiming by distributing the controls heavily on the keyboard. Let us take a look at it below.

Best keybinds for Battlefield 6 jets

Since pitch up and pitch down require constant input, we will transfer them to the keyboard instead. This will allow us to press the key and consistently have the nose pull up or point down. This control will be shared so that you can micro-adjust your aim using your mouse.

Ad

Advanced keybinds for Battlefield 6 jets (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Furthermore, we will shift our rudder Yaw movement to the mouse left and right directional input and have the Roll keybinds set on the keyboard. This is what the advanced keybind setup of all essential controls looks like:

Ad

Throttle Up - W

- W Throttle Down -S

-S Yaw Right - Mouse Right

- Mouse Right Yaw Left - Mouse Left

- Mouse Left Pitch Down - Left Ctrl/Mouse Down

- Left Ctrl/Mouse Down Pitch Up - Space/Mouse Up

- Space/Mouse Up Roll Right - D

- D Roll Left - A

- A Exit Vehicle - P

- P Chase Camera - C

- C Aim Zoom - Right Click

- Right Click Fire weapons - Left Click

- Left Click Freelook - Mouse Side Button

What sets the aforementioned keybinds apart are the Vehicle Controls, which are as follows:

Invert Vertical Flight Aircraft - Off

- Off Invert Vertical Look Aircraft - Off

- Off Aircraft Control Sensitivity - 200

- 200 Helicopter Control Sensitivity - 200

- 200 Helicopter Control Assists - Off

- Off Third Person Aircraft Camera Roll - Off

Ad

After changing your keybinds to this setup, you can roll using your A and D keys and then press space to Pitch Up. Essentially, to turn right quickly, press D until your jet is perpendicular to the ground, then immediately press and hold Space until you are done turning.

This rids your mouse of all the complex movement and allows you to only micro-adjust your aim during bombing runs. A well-known content creator, Silk on YouTube, who specialises in jets, shared these advanced controls to help new players grasp flying.

Ad

Also read: Best keyboard and mouse settings for Battlefield 6

How to practice flying in Battlefield 6 Portal

Battlefield 6 jets are the most complex vehicles to learn, but extremely rewarding when mastered. Since it takes quite a lot of time to get good with these machines, players are always looking for the best ways to practice Battlefield 6 jets.

Here are a few codes for Portal Experiences, where you can practice flying:

Ad

6GVY - Helicopters & Jets practice

- Helicopters & Jets practice X8XB - Ace Pursuit

Tips and tricks for Battlefield 6 jets

Target prioritization

Once you get the hang of flying jets and doing bombing runs, you need to understand target priority. It can mean the difference between life and death, as well as improve your impact in a match.

Here is the target priority list, with 1 being the highest:

Jets Helis Anti-Air vehicles Tanks Infantry

Ad

SU-57 Battlefield 6 jet (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Your biggest threat when flying a Battlefield 6 jet is an enemy aircraft. They can take you down the quickest, and also put up a strong dogfight in the air. Once you take them down, the respawn cooldown will be active for 90 seconds. This would be your time of free rein when you can take down targets, slowly making your way through the priority list.

Ad

However, after this clock runs out, you must be on the lookout for enemy jets once again.

Also read: How to create maps in Battlefield 6 Portal

Dogfighting basics

Fighting opposing jets requires you to follow a few steps:

Fly towards opponent jets

Brake down and start turning and shooting in bursts

down and start and shooting in Loop at a regulated speed to properly have them in your sights

to properly have them in your sights If you have an enemy jet on your tail, brake and loop in a similar way, or lure them towards your side of the map so that your teammates can target them

Ad

A popular Battlefield streamer named Silk (@SilkOCE on X) explained in a simple statement,

"try and crash into the enemy jet, without crashing into them"

This thought process can help you merge towards an opponent aircraft and gun them down.

Going out of bounds will destroy your aircraft (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Flyby routes

Ad

If enemy jets are up, do try to play towards your side of the map and circle that airspace. Once you take down your counterparts, you have 90 seconds of expanded air space to utilize. Take advantage of this opportunity and try to help your team by dealing with enemy helis, tanks, or infantry whenever possible.

Understanding the out-of-bounds airspace requires practice and several runs with aircraft on each map.

This concludes our Battlefield 6 jets guide, which goes over the controls of in-game aircraft. Learning the basics can take a few hours, while mastering them can take plenty. Practice using the Portal game experiences and then shift to multiplayer to put your skills to the test.

Ad

For more guides and news, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.