With Battlefield 6 now live all around the globe, several players are busy tweaking the settings for their keyboard and mouse setups. While many may have already played around with the game settings during the two weeks of Open Beta playtests, certain options have been repositioned and readjusted in the title's final release. Be it tweaking sensitivity to fine-tune your aim, or simply toggling certain control features, there are a plethora of options to go through in EA's latest BF game.

Ad

This article will list the best keyboard and mouse settings for Battlefield 6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best Battlefield 6 settings for keyboard and mouse

Infantry Settings

Infantry settings for Battlefield 6 are the first in the list of options. Once you open the Mouse & Keyboard tab in the Settings menu, you are greeted with three options that help tweak everything related to foot soldiers.

Ad

Trending

Sensitivity settings display movement per 360-degree rotation (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Battlefield 6's sensitivity option informs you about the mouse movement distance for a 360-degree rotation. This can help you fine-tune as per your DPI. Here are the best settings for low sensitivity:

Ad

800DPI : 13 in-game slider - 45.9cm/18.1in

: 13 in-game slider - 45.9cm/18.1in 1600DPI : 6 in-game slider - 44.9cm/17.7in

: 6 in-game slider - 44.9cm/17.7in 3200DPI: 2 in-game slider - 49.4cm/19.4in

Here are the best options for high sensitivity:

800DPI : 31 in-game slider - 20.4cm/8.0in

: 31 in-game slider - 20.4cm/8.0in 1600DPI : 15 in-game slider - 20.2cm/7.9in

: 15 in-game slider - 20.2cm/7.9in 3200DPI: 7 in-game slider - 19.8cm/7.8in

Also read: How to create maps in Battlefield 6 Portal

Heading to Infantry controls, here are the best settings for Battlefield 6:

Uniform Infantry Aiming - Off

- Off Infantry Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 100

- 100 Vertical Mouse Aim Ratio - 100

- 100 Invert Vertical Look Infantry - Off

- Off Field of View - 110 for 16:9 monitors, 120 for 21:9 or above ultrawides

Ad

Now, we check out the best Infantry movement settings for Battlefield 6:

Infantry Sprint - Hold

- Hold Double Tap Forward to Sprint - Off

- Off Sprint - Shift key on PC

- Shift key on PC Crouch Toggle Sprint - Stand

- Stand Vault Over Sprint - On

- On Crouch Slide - All

- All Double Tap Crouch For Sprint Slide - On

- On Roll camera in landing roll - Off

Additional Infantry settings (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Zoom controls in Battlefield 6 Infantry settings:

Ad

Infantry Weapon Zoom - Hold

- Hold Zoom - Right Click

- Right Click Steady Scope - Hold

- Hold Steady Scope - Shift

- Shift Vertical Mouse Zoom Aim Ratio - 100

- 100 Zoom Transition Sensitivity Smoothing - Off

- Off 1.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 100

100 1.25x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 95

95 1.50x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 95

95 1.75x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 90

90 2.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 90

90 2.50x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 90

90 3.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 85

85 3.50x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 85

85 4.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 75

75 4.50x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 75

75 5.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 70

70 6.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 70

70 8.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 65

65 10.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 65

Ad

Lastly, here are the additional gameplay options for Infantry in Battlefield 6:

Parachute Autodeploy - Tethered Only

- Tethered Only Interact & Reload - Reload (Tap) /Interact (Hold)

- Reload (Tap) /Interact (Hold) Skip Revive - Hold

- Hold Invert Demolition Charge - Off

- Off Mount Breakout - Instant

- Instant Mount Presets - Combo

- Combo Peek Type - Side Only

- Side Only Mount Type - Side and Up

- Side and Up Interacts - Hold

Also read: How long is the Battlefield 6 campaign?

Vehicles Settings

The Vehicles section is a bit more niche since Tank and Jet players are quite low in number compared to Infantry. Nonetheless, here are the best vehicle control settings in Battlefield 6:

Ad

Invert Vertical Flight Aircraft - On

- On Invert Vertical Look Aircraft - Off

- Off Aircraft Control Sensitivity - 120

- 120 Helicopter Control Sensitivity - 120

- 120 Helicopter Control Assists - Off

- Off Third Person Aircraft Camera Roll - Off

Vehicle aim settings (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Let us go over some of the aim settings for vehicles in BF6:

Ad

Uniform Vehicle Aiming - Off

- Off Vertical Mouse Aim Ratio - 40

- 40 Vertical Mouse Zoom Aim Ratio - 80

- 80 Vehicle Aim-Relative Controls - Off

- Off Decouple Tank Turret Aiming from Turning - Off

- Off Vehicle Mouse Aim Sensitivity - 20

- 20 Invert Vertical Look Vehicle Driver - Off

- Off Invert Vertical Look Transport Driver - Off

- Off Invert Vertical Look Gunner - Off

- Off Vehicle 3rd Person Field of View - 83

- 83 Tank Aim Sensitivity - 100

- 100 Gunner Aim Sensitivity - 100

- 100 Transport Vehicle Freelook Sensitivity - 100

Lastly, for the Vehicle Boost option, change the setting to Hold. Other than these aforementioned options, the remaining settings are all various keybinds. It is recommended that you use the default options for all vehicles and the infantry to get the best gameplay experience.

Ad

The penultimate option in the Mouse & Keyboard section of BF6 is Mouse Raw Input. If your mouse has a polling rate of over 1000 Hz, you should turn this setting on to get the best results in-game.

For more guides and walkthroughs, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.