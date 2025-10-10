With Battlefield 6 now live all around the globe, several players are busy tweaking the settings for their keyboard and mouse setups. While many may have already played around with the game settings during the two weeks of Open Beta playtests, certain options have been repositioned and readjusted in the title's final release. Be it tweaking sensitivity to fine-tune your aim, or simply toggling certain control features, there are a plethora of options to go through in EA's latest BF game.
This article will list the best keyboard and mouse settings for Battlefield 6.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.
Best Battlefield 6 settings for keyboard and mouse
Infantry Settings
Infantry settings for Battlefield 6 are the first in the list of options. Once you open the Mouse & Keyboard tab in the Settings menu, you are greeted with three options that help tweak everything related to foot soldiers.
Battlefield 6's sensitivity option informs you about the mouse movement distance for a 360-degree rotation. This can help you fine-tune as per your DPI. Here are the best settings for low sensitivity:
- 800DPI: 13 in-game slider - 45.9cm/18.1in
- 1600DPI: 6 in-game slider - 44.9cm/17.7in
- 3200DPI: 2 in-game slider - 49.4cm/19.4in
Here are the best options for high sensitivity:
- 800DPI: 31 in-game slider - 20.4cm/8.0in
- 1600DPI: 15 in-game slider - 20.2cm/7.9in
- 3200DPI: 7 in-game slider - 19.8cm/7.8in
Heading to Infantry controls, here are the best settings for Battlefield 6:
- Uniform Infantry Aiming - Off
- Infantry Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 100
- Vertical Mouse Aim Ratio - 100
- Invert Vertical Look Infantry - Off
- Field of View - 110 for 16:9 monitors, 120 for 21:9 or above ultrawides
Now, we check out the best Infantry movement settings for Battlefield 6:
- Infantry Sprint - Hold
- Double Tap Forward to Sprint - Off
- Sprint - Shift key on PC
- Crouch Toggle Sprint - Stand
- Vault Over Sprint - On
- Crouch Slide - All
- Double Tap Crouch For Sprint Slide - On
- Roll camera in landing roll - Off
Zoom controls in Battlefield 6 Infantry settings:
- Infantry Weapon Zoom - Hold
- Zoom - Right Click
- Steady Scope - Hold
- Steady Scope - Shift
- Vertical Mouse Zoom Aim Ratio - 100
- Zoom Transition Sensitivity Smoothing - Off
- 1.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 100
- 1.25x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 95
- 1.50x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 95
- 1.75x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 90
- 2.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 90
- 2.50x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 90
- 3.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 85
- 3.50x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 85
- 4.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 75
- 4.50x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 75
- 5.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 70
- 6.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 70
- 8.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 65
- 10.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 65
Lastly, here are the additional gameplay options for Infantry in Battlefield 6:
- Parachute Autodeploy - Tethered Only
- Interact & Reload - Reload (Tap) /Interact (Hold)
- Skip Revive - Hold
- Invert Demolition Charge - Off
- Mount Breakout - Instant
- Mount Presets - Combo
- Peek Type - Side Only
- Mount Type - Side and Up
- Interacts - Hold
Vehicles Settings
The Vehicles section is a bit more niche since Tank and Jet players are quite low in number compared to Infantry. Nonetheless, here are the best vehicle control settings in Battlefield 6:
- Invert Vertical Flight Aircraft - On
- Invert Vertical Look Aircraft - Off
- Aircraft Control Sensitivity - 120
- Helicopter Control Sensitivity - 120
- Helicopter Control Assists - Off
- Third Person Aircraft Camera Roll - Off
Let us go over some of the aim settings for vehicles in BF6:
- Uniform Vehicle Aiming - Off
- Vertical Mouse Aim Ratio - 40
- Vertical Mouse Zoom Aim Ratio - 80
- Vehicle Aim-Relative Controls - Off
- Decouple Tank Turret Aiming from Turning - Off
- Vehicle Mouse Aim Sensitivity - 20
- Invert Vertical Look Vehicle Driver - Off
- Invert Vertical Look Transport Driver - Off
- Invert Vertical Look Gunner - Off
- Vehicle 3rd Person Field of View - 83
- Tank Aim Sensitivity - 100
- Gunner Aim Sensitivity - 100
- Transport Vehicle Freelook Sensitivity - 100
Lastly, for the Vehicle Boost option, change the setting to Hold. Other than these aforementioned options, the remaining settings are all various keybinds. It is recommended that you use the default options for all vehicles and the infantry to get the best gameplay experience.
The penultimate option in the Mouse & Keyboard section of BF6 is Mouse Raw Input. If your mouse has a polling rate of over 1000 Hz, you should turn this setting on to get the best results in-game.
