Best keyboard and mouse settings for Battlefield 6

By Sankalpa Das
Published Oct 10, 2025 17:32 GMT
Battlefield 6 intro cutscene.
Here are all the best keyboard and mouse settings for Battlefield 6 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

With Battlefield 6 now live all around the globe, several players are busy tweaking the settings for their keyboard and mouse setups. While many may have already played around with the game settings during the two weeks of Open Beta playtests, certain options have been repositioned and readjusted in the title's final release. Be it tweaking sensitivity to fine-tune your aim, or simply toggling certain control features, there are a plethora of options to go through in EA's latest BF game.

Ad

This article will list the best keyboard and mouse settings for Battlefield 6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Best Battlefield 6 settings for keyboard and mouse

Infantry Settings

Infantry settings for Battlefield 6 are the first in the list of options. Once you open the Mouse & Keyboard tab in the Settings menu, you are greeted with three options that help tweak everything related to foot soldiers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Sensitivity settings display movement per 360-degree rotation (Image via SK Gaming || EA)
Sensitivity settings display movement per 360-degree rotation (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Battlefield 6's sensitivity option informs you about the mouse movement distance for a 360-degree rotation. This can help you fine-tune as per your DPI. Here are the best settings for low sensitivity:

Ad
  • 800DPI: 13 in-game slider - 45.9cm/18.1in
  • 1600DPI: 6 in-game slider - 44.9cm/17.7in
  • 3200DPI: 2 in-game slider - 49.4cm/19.4in

Here are the best options for high sensitivity:

  • 800DPI: 31 in-game slider - 20.4cm/8.0in
  • 1600DPI: 15 in-game slider - 20.2cm/7.9in
  • 3200DPI: 7 in-game slider - 19.8cm/7.8in

Also read: How to create maps in Battlefield 6 Portal

Heading to Infantry controls, here are the best settings for Battlefield 6:

  • Uniform Infantry Aiming - Off
  • Infantry Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 100
  • Vertical Mouse Aim Ratio - 100
  • Invert Vertical Look Infantry - Off
  • Field of View - 110 for 16:9 monitors, 120 for 21:9 or above ultrawides
Ad

Now, we check out the best Infantry movement settings for Battlefield 6:

  • Infantry Sprint - Hold
  • Double Tap Forward to Sprint - Off
  • Sprint - Shift key on PC
  • Crouch Toggle Sprint - Stand
  • Vault Over Sprint - On
  • Crouch Slide - All
  • Double Tap Crouch For Sprint Slide - On
  • Roll camera in landing roll - Off
Additional Infantry settings (Image via SK Gaming || EA)
Additional Infantry settings (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Zoom controls in Battlefield 6 Infantry settings:

Ad
  • Infantry Weapon Zoom - Hold
  • Zoom - Right Click
  • Steady Scope - Hold
  • Steady Scope - Shift
  • Vertical Mouse Zoom Aim Ratio - 100
  • Zoom Transition Sensitivity Smoothing - Off
  • 1.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 100
  • 1.25x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 95
  • 1.50x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 95
  • 1.75x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 90
  • 2.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 90
  • 2.50x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 90
  • 3.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 85
  • 3.50x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 85
  • 4.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 75
  • 4.50x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 75
  • 5.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 70
  • 6.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 70
  • 8.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 65
  • 10.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity - 65
Ad

Lastly, here are the additional gameplay options for Infantry in Battlefield 6:

  • Parachute Autodeploy - Tethered Only
  • Interact & Reload - Reload (Tap) /Interact (Hold)
  • Skip Revive - Hold
  • Invert Demolition Charge - Off
  • Mount Breakout - Instant
  • Mount Presets - Combo
  • Peek Type - Side Only
  • Mount Type - Side and Up
  • Interacts - Hold

Also read: How long is the Battlefield 6 campaign?

Vehicles Settings

The Vehicles section is a bit more niche since Tank and Jet players are quite low in number compared to Infantry. Nonetheless, here are the best vehicle control settings in Battlefield 6:

Ad
  • Invert Vertical Flight Aircraft - On
  • Invert Vertical Look Aircraft - Off
  • Aircraft Control Sensitivity - 120
  • Helicopter Control Sensitivity - 120
  • Helicopter Control Assists - Off
  • Third Person Aircraft Camera Roll - Off
Vehicle aim settings (Image via SK Gaming || EA)
Vehicle aim settings (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Let us go over some of the aim settings for vehicles in BF6:

Ad
  • Uniform Vehicle Aiming - Off
  • Vertical Mouse Aim Ratio - 40
  • Vertical Mouse Zoom Aim Ratio - 80
  • Vehicle Aim-Relative Controls - Off
  • Decouple Tank Turret Aiming from Turning - Off
  • Vehicle Mouse Aim Sensitivity - 20
  • Invert Vertical Look Vehicle Driver - Off
  • Invert Vertical Look Transport Driver - Off
  • Invert Vertical Look Gunner - Off
  • Vehicle 3rd Person Field of View - 83
  • Tank Aim Sensitivity - 100
  • Gunner Aim Sensitivity - 100
  • Transport Vehicle Freelook Sensitivity - 100

Lastly, for the Vehicle Boost option, change the setting to Hold. Other than these aforementioned options, the remaining settings are all various keybinds. It is recommended that you use the default options for all vehicles and the infantry to get the best gameplay experience.

Ad

The penultimate option in the Mouse & Keyboard section of BF6 is Mouse Raw Input. If your mouse has a polling rate of over 1000 Hz, you should turn this setting on to get the best results in-game.

For more guides and walkthroughs, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications