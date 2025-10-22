Battlefield 6 Season 1 roadmap: Release date, new maps, modes, and more

EA has revealed the release date for Battlefield 6 Season 1 to be October 28, 2025. The upcoming season for the game is set to bring new content, including the long-awaited Battlefield Battle Royale game mode. Besides new playlists, Season 1 is also set to release new maps and weapons for free.Let's take a look at the Season 1 roadmap of Battlefield 6 to see what content you can expect in the coming days.Battlefield 6 season 1 release date and roadmapSeason 1 of Battlefield 6 is set to release on October 28, 2025. The season will be divided into three separate sets of updates: Rogue Ops, California Resistance, and Winter Offensive, and each of them will introduce new content to the game. This includes new maps, limited-time game modes, new playlists, weapons, vehicles and more. The Battlefield 6 Season 1 showcase trailer of the upcoming content gave us a look at these maps, and from prior posts on social media, we already know the roadmap for the coming update.Let's take a look at what you need to know regarding the three phases of the Battlefield 6 Season 1.Rogue Ops - October 28, 2025The fist content pack is called Rogue Ops which will release on October 28, 2025.Game modeStrike PointNew MapBlackwell FieldsWeaponsSOR 300-SC (Carbine)GGH-22 (Sidearm)Mini Scout (Sniper Rifle)New VehicleTraverser Mark 2New AttachmentsRail Cover and LPVOCalifornia Offensive - November 18, 2025California Offensive is the second content update and it will release on November 18, 2025, bringing in a new limited-time game mode.Game modeSabotage (Limited-Time Mode)New MapEastwoodWeaponsDB 12 (Shotgun)M357 Trait (Sidearm)New FeatureBattle PickupsNew AttachmentsTroy AngledWinter Offensive - December 9, 2025Winter Offensive is the third update for Battlefield 6 Season 1. It will release on December 9, 2025.New MapIce Lock Empire State (Limited-Time Map)Game ModeIce Lock (Limited-Time Mode)New weaponsIce Pick (Melee Weapon)These are only some of the new content that will be added to the game. Besides these, each phase will have more items that will be implemented. It is likely that the much anticipated server browser mode will also be added to the game during one of these phases, as Battlefield Studios has confirmed that it is already in development.