Battlefield 6 Season 1 roadmap: Release date, new maps, modes, and more

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Oct 22, 2025 15:04 GMT
Battlefield 6 Season 1 roadmap
The Season 1 roadmap of BF6 (Image via EA)

EA has revealed the release date for Battlefield 6 Season 1 to be October 28, 2025. The upcoming season for the game is set to bring new content, including the long-awaited Battlefield Battle Royale game mode. Besides new playlists, Season 1 is also set to release new maps and weapons for free.

Let's take a look at the Season 1 roadmap of Battlefield 6 to see what content you can expect in the coming days.

Battlefield 6 season 1 release date and roadmap

Season 1 of Battlefield 6 is set to release on October 28, 2025. The season will be divided into three separate sets of updates: Rogue Ops, California Resistance, and Winter Offensive, and each of them will introduce new content to the game. This includes new maps, limited-time game modes, new playlists, weapons, vehicles and more.

The Battlefield 6 Season 1 showcase trailer of the upcoming content gave us a look at these maps, and from prior posts on social media, we already know the roadmap for the coming update.

Let's take a look at what you need to know regarding the three phases of the Battlefield 6 Season 1.

Rogue Ops - October 28, 2025

The fist content pack is called Rogue Ops which will release on October 28, 2025.

Game mode

  • Strike Point

New Map

  • Blackwell Fields

Weapons

  • SOR 300-SC (Carbine)
  • GGH-22 (Sidearm)
  • Mini Scout (Sniper Rifle)

New Vehicle

  • Traverser Mark 2

New Attachments

  • Rail Cover and LPVO

California Offensive - November 18, 2025

California Offensive is the second content update and it will release on November 18, 2025, bringing in a new limited-time game mode.

Game mode

  • Sabotage (Limited-Time Mode)

New Map

  • Eastwood

Weapons

  • DB 12 (Shotgun)
  • M357 Trait (Sidearm)

New Feature

  • Battle Pickups

New Attachments

  • Troy Angled

Winter Offensive - December 9, 2025

Winter Offensive is the third update for Battlefield 6 Season 1. It will release on December 9, 2025.

New Map

  • Ice Lock Empire State (Limited-Time Map)

Game Mode

  • Ice Lock (Limited-Time Mode)

New weapons

  • Ice Pick (Melee Weapon)

These are only some of the new content that will be added to the game. Besides these, each phase will have more items that will be implemented. It is likely that the much anticipated server browser mode will also be added to the game during one of these phases, as Battlefield Studios has confirmed that it is already in development.

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

