Battlefield 6 Trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

There are a total of 54 Battlefield 6 trophies for you to collect. Some of these achievements will be locked behind challenges that you will need to complete in both the single-player campaign and the multiplayer modes of the game. If you are a completionist, it might take you quite a while to unlock, especially those for the multiplayer part of the map.
Here is a list of all available Battlefield 6 trophies and achievements.
All Battlefield 6 trophies and achievements
Here is a list of all available Battlefield 6 trophies:
- Stand Alone: Complete Always Faithful
- Rock of Gibraltar: Complete The Rock and Operation Gladius
- Devil in the Dark: Complete Night Raid
- Secret Service: Complete No Sleep and Moving Mountains
- High Roller: Complete Nile Guard
- Damned If You Do: Complete Operation Ember Strike
- Cloak and Dagger: Complete the Battlefield 6 Campaign
- In Memoriam: Pick up a Campaign collectible
- Dogs of War: Pick up 5 Campaign collectibles
- Hounds of War: Pick up 10 Campaign collectibles
- Wolves of War: Pick up 20 Campaign collectibles
- Pack Leader: Pick up all Campaign collectibles
- Peak Performance: Complete a single-player mission on the Hardest Difficulty
- Liquidator: Kill 50 enemies with headshots in the Campaign
- One Stone: Eliminate 3 enemies with a single grenade in Single Player
- Armor Annihilation: Destroy 10 enemy vehicles in Single Player
- End of an Era: Find the dinosaur figurine in the NATO base in Always Faithful
- Efficiency: Destroy 10 mannequins in The Rock
- Deep-Six: Destroy 3 floating mines in Operation Gladius
- Sidearm Savant: Complete Night Raid using only pistols, knives, or gadgets
- Looks Like A Nail: Kill five enemies with a sledgehammer in No Sleep
- Bullseye Blitz: Land six consecutive headshots in Moving Mountains
- Roadside Assistance: Collapse an overpass on a tank in Nile Guard
- Being Watched: Spot a total of 20 enemies with your drone in Operation Ember Strike
- No Reinforcements: Shoot down the reinforcement chopper with a tank during Always Forward
- Private First Class Montes: Reach Rank 9
- Lance Corporal Matkovic: Reach Rank 14
- Sergeant Redford: Reach Rank 25
- Command and Conquest 2: Capture 128 objectives in Conquest
- Frontline: Take 41 sectors in Breakthrough
- Super Bomb man: Arm or disarm 5 M-COM explosives in a Multiplayer match
- Five by Five: Get 5 multi-kills as Assault in Multiplayer
- Wrench Monkey: Repair vehicles for 2042 damage in Multiplayer
- Stolz der Nation: Get 250 sniper rifle kills as Recon in Multiplayer
- A Joyful Nurse: Revive 1996 players as Support in Multiplayer
- Medal of Honor: Commit 414 acts of valor in Multiplayer
- Heavy Weaponry: Get 5 kills with LMGs without reloading in Multiplayer
- 1200: Get 6 sidearm headshot kills in a Multiplayer match
- A Little C-4 Knocking on Your Door: Deal 2000 damage to enemy vehicles with the Demolition Charge
- First Blood 2: Perform 10 takedowns in a Multiplayer match
- Punished: Get 129 kills in Multiplayer
- Platinum Trophy (PlayStation only): Earn all 42 Trophies
That concludes the list for all available Battlefield 6 trophies that you can earn. Keep in mind that some of these will be locked behind challenges for both the multiplayer and the BF6 campaign.
