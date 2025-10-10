Battlefield 6 Trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

There are a total of 54 Battlefield 6 trophies for you to collect. Some of these achievements will be locked behind challenges that you will need to complete in both the single-player campaign and the multiplayer modes of the game. If you are a completionist, it might take you quite a while to unlock, especially those for the multiplayer part of the map.

Here is a list of all available Battlefield 6 trophies and achievements.

All Battlefield 6 trophies and achievements

Here is a list of all available Battlefield 6 trophies:

All 54 trophies in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)

Stand Alone: Complete Always Faithful

Rock of Gibraltar: Complete The Rock and Operation Gladius

Devil in the Dark: Complete Night Raid

Secret Service: Complete No Sleep and Moving Mountains

High Roller: Complete Nile Guard

Damned If You Do: Complete Operation Ember Strike

Cloak and Dagger: Complete the Battlefield 6 Campaign

In Memoriam: Pick up a Campaign collectible

Dogs of War: Pick up 5 Campaign collectibles

Hounds of War: Pick up 10 Campaign collectibles

Wolves of War: Pick up 20 Campaign collectibles

Pack Leader: Pick up all Campaign collectibles

Peak Performance: Complete a single-player mission on the Hardest Difficulty

Liquidator: Kill 50 enemies with headshots in the Campaign

One Stone: Eliminate 3 enemies with a single grenade in Single Player

Armor Annihilation: Destroy 10 enemy vehicles in Single Player

End of an Era: Find the dinosaur figurine in the NATO base in Always Faithful

Efficiency: Destroy 10 mannequins in The Rock

Deep-Six: Destroy 3 floating mines in Operation Gladius

Sidearm Savant: Complete Night Raid using only pistols, knives, or gadgets

Looks Like A Nail: Kill five enemies with a sledgehammer in No Sleep

Bullseye Blitz: Land six consecutive headshots in Moving Mountains

Roadside Assistance: Collapse an overpass on a tank in Nile Guard

Being Watched: Spot a total of 20 enemies with your drone in Operation Ember Strike

No Reinforcements: Shoot down the reinforcement chopper with a tank during Always Forward

Private First Class Montes: Reach Rank 9

Lance Corporal Matkovic: Reach Rank 14

Sergeant Redford: Reach Rank 25

Command and Conquest 2: Capture 128 objectives in Conquest

Frontline: Take 41 sectors in Breakthrough

Super Bomb man: Arm or disarm 5 M-COM explosives in a Multiplayer match

Five by Five: Get 5 multi-kills as Assault in Multiplayer

Wrench Monkey: Repair vehicles for 2042 damage in Multiplayer

Stolz der Nation: Get 250 sniper rifle kills as Recon in Multiplayer

A Joyful Nurse: Revive 1996 players as Support in Multiplayer

Medal of Honor: Commit 414 acts of valor in Multiplayer

Heavy Weaponry: Get 5 kills with LMGs without reloading in Multiplayer

1200: Get 6 sidearm headshot kills in a Multiplayer match

A Little C-4 Knocking on Your Door: Deal 2000 damage to enemy vehicles with the Demolition Charge

First Blood 2: Perform 10 takedowns in a Multiplayer match

Punished: Get 129 kills in Multiplayer

Platinum Trophy (PlayStation only): Earn all 42 Trophies

That concludes the list for all available Battlefield 6 trophies that you can earn. Keep in mind that some of these will be locked behind challenges for both the multiplayer and the BF6 campaign.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

