Battlegrounds Mobile India APK download link expected to be available on official site after release

PUBG Mobile is returning to the Indian market as Battlegrounds Mobile India, which was previously considered one of the best Battle Royale games on mobile. Loyal fans of the shooter game are eagerly waiting for the release date as the pre-registration phase for the game is on.

Although there has been no official confirmation, the release is expected to happen around June 18th, 2021. Only those players who have clicked the pre-registration button will be eligible to download the game.

However, there is a chance that everyone will get an opportunity to download the game from the official site of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here's everything players want to know about the official site of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Official website

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India are on

Battlegrounds Mobile India's official site features all of the updates from Krafton regarding the game's release and updated privacy policy. Visitors can see tons of pre-registration banners and developer's notes.

'Download APK' option on the site

There is no download option available as of now

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India has not been released, there is no download option available on the site, but it will appear after its release. As reported in November 2020, a download option appeared on PUBG Mobile India's official site. Although the game was facing a ban, nothing materialized, and the developers took the site down.

However, this time, the option can will be in working condition with Battlegrounds Mobile India's release. Meanwhile, players can register for the game either on Google Play Store or on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website.

Pre-registration rewards

All players who have pre-registered for the Battlegrounds Mobile India will receive an exclusive 'Recon Set' as a free reward from the developers via in-game mail.

Players can also check out Battlegrounds Mobile India's Instagram handle to get the latest updates on the game. The Battle Royale title is expected to arrive in the third week of June, around June 18th. So, players will have to wait a little longer for the game.

