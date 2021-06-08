PUBG Mobile caster Ocean Sharma drops cryptic hint about Battlegrounds Mobile India release date

After Maxtern and Ghatak, another famous PUBG mobile influencer has dropped a hint towards the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The upcoming battle royale title has been making headlines since its announcement on May 6th. It is set to mark the comeback of PUBG Mobile in India after almost a year.

Naturally, gamers are excited about the return of PUBG Mobile and are curious to know about the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton Inc. has remained silent on the issue. However, popular influencers and casters have revealed important information regarding the same from time to time.

This article will reveal the latest revelations regarding the release date of BGMI.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Ocean Sharma's tweet puzzles PUBG Mobile fans

Popular gaming streamers have leaked several pieces of information regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India. While some have outrightly revealed the dates, others have decided to hide them underneath cryptic codes.

PUBG Mobile caster Ocean Sharma recently dropped a major hint through his Twitter account, hiding the "release date" behind a mysterious message.

Ocean asked his fans if they were aware of "emirp" and the difference between an emirp and its prime number.

Do you know about emrip? And the difference between an emrip and its prime?? (Smallest)



What is that number 🌝 — ocean (@lameboredghini) June 6, 2021

A prime number is only divisible by itself and 1. An emirp number is a prime number that results in a different prime number when the decimal digits are reversed.

An Emirp Number (prime spelled backwards) is a prime number that results in a different prime when its decimal digits are reversed. This definition excludes the related palindromic primes.



Smallest Emirp is 13 — Satyam Khare (@tgo_Satyam) June 6, 2021

The smallest emirp number is 13, and the prime number is 31. The difference between the two fetches a result of 18.

Smallest difference between Emirp and it's Prime is 18 — Satyam Khare (@tgo_Satyam) June 6, 2021

This piece of information is significant as most leaks indicate June 18th to be the date of release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

A few days ago, another popular PUBG Mobile influencer, Maxtern, took to Twitter to reveal the release date cryptically.

Maxtern shared a series of binary numbers along with a short message. Initially, fans were taken aback and were clueless regarding the solution to the riddle. However, some of them took the effort to convert the binary series into decimal series.

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

The answer came out to be 18062021, seemingly revealing the date of release of Battlegrounds Mobile India to be June 18th.

A PUBG Mobile player, Ghatak, on the other hand, was pretty straightforward in revealing the release dates. He abstained from playing around with riddles and stated that the game would come out in the third week of June.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

So far, PUBG Mobile influencers have revealed the probable release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, the developers are yet to confirm the same and release any official statement.

Thus, gamers are advised to closely monitor the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India in case Krafton decides to reveal the release date.

Edited by Ravi Iyer