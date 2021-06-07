Will Battlegrounds Mobile India be the same as PUBG Mobile? All you need to know

PUBG Mobile is finally making a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The regional version of the popular battle royale title is expected to be released in the third week of June. PUBG Mobile fans are now eager to jump into action and get a taste of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The Government of India banned PUBG Mobile along with many other applications citing security issues in September 2020. Hence, Krafton Inc. developed the game exclusively for the Indian gaming community. Indian players are curious to know whether Battlegrounds Mobile India will be the same as PUBG Mobile or not.

Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India is an entirely new game developed for Indian players. The upcoming title aims to bring PUBG Mobile to India in a brand new avatar. However, it is expected that the game will have certain changes and will be a bit different from PUBG Mobile.

1) Season

Battle royale fans are aware that Season 19 is currently taking place in PUBG Mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be released in the third week of June. And popular PUBG Mobile influencers have confirmed that the game will kick off with Season 1 as soon as it is released.

2) In-game currency

Players are aware that the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile is known as UC. And Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to have a new in-game currency that will be different than UCs. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Krafton Inc. has assured players that the entire inventory will be transferred to the Battlegrounds Mobile India servers. The UCs in the gamers' accounts will be converted to the in-game currency of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

3) Royal Pass

There is a major ambiguity regarding the Royal Pass of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Both games will have two different seasons, as has already been mentioned. However, the developers have not clarified the issue regarding the Royal Pass.

4) Specific in-game events

Krafton Inc. revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India would have specific in-game events from time to time. They will offer various outfits as well as other special in-game items. It is expected that these events won't be available on PUBG Mobile.

5) Server

PUBG Mobile offers a variety of servers such as North America, Europe, Asia, etc. Since Battlegrounds Mobile India is only available in India, it is expected that there will only be one server. Players will also get a better ping since the server is restricted to Indian gamers.

These are some of the differences between PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can expect changes in terms of gameplay and in-game attributes. These differences will be evident once Battlegrounds Mobile India is released.

Edited by Shaheen Banu