Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon make an official comeback in the country. The title will offer HD-quality graphics and magnificent in-game elements like maps, modes, and real-life inspired weapons.

There are lots of features added to the game, making it one of the best battle royale titles. Players can also use their smartphone's inbuilt gyroscope sensor to aim and control recoil.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Best gyroscope sensitivity settings

Battlegrounds Mobile India allows its players to make use of their smartphone's gyroscope sensor for various purposes. A player can use gyro for character movement, aim, and control recoil on all weapons and scopes. With gyroscope sensitivity settings, players can see extensive improvements in their reflexes, reaction timing, aim tracing, and recoil control.

With recent updates, players can increase the gyro sensitivity setting up to 400%. It can help players get better control of recoils on weapons like AKM, Beryl M762, and more. Here are the best gyroscope sensitivity settings that players can use in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%.

2x Scope: 300-400%.

3x Scope: 240-300%.

4x Scope: 210-280%.

6x Scope: 60-120%.

8x Scope: 40-100%

For players who have just started to use the gyro settings, they are advised to head to the training grounds. It will help them understand the recoil of different scopes and weapons.

The recoil control differs from weapon to weapon and scope in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can practice spray transfer and perform some aim-improving drills to get better in the game.

Camera sensitivity settings

These sensitivity settings help players increase or decrease the movement of the character.

Here are the best camera sensitivity settings:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-190%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130-200%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 50-100%.

2x Scope: 80-120%.

3x Scope: 15-25%.

4x Scope: 10-20%.

6x Scope: 5-10%.

8x Scope: 3-10%

Note: Players are advised to keep these sensitivities as a cornerstone to work on their set of sensitivity settings. It is recommended as the quality of the gyroscope sensor varies from device to device, as well as the touch response. This will allow players to make some required changes in these sensitivity settings.

